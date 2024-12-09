As a popular tourism destination, vehicle traffic has risen by roughly 70% over the past ten years. This infrastructure investment has upgraded roadway infrastructure, improved visitor safety, provided solutions for more efficient traffic flow, and improved wildlife connectivity.

Through infrastructure investments, Parks Canada is protecting and conserving treasured places, while supporting local economies and ensuring high-quality and meaningful visitor experiences. This investment ensures Parks Canada can continue to welcome visitors safely to these iconic destinations, while balancing ecological integrity.

Public safety is a priority for Parks Canada. This project included roadway repairs and upgrades to better support high levels of traffic. When conducting infrastructure projects, Parks Canada regularly seeks ways to include ecological benefits. The completed roadwork will benefit the aquatic ecosystem health in the area, especially in Louise Creek.

Parks Canada recognizes the barrier that roads create for wildlife movement in key corridors and this investment aimed to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion to help limit disturbance and support their movement. Additionally, a wildlife underpass was constructed on Whitehorn Road through $1.15 million in funding from the Lake Louise Ski Area. By connecting wildlife habitat in the Whitehorn corridor, this underpass crossing can help populations to remain genetically diverse and healthier over time.

"National parks in Canada are core to our identity as a nation and to boosting our tourism portfolio. Through these infrastructure improvements, the government is providing visitors with high-quality experiences while protecting these beloved locations for future generations. Maintaining wildlife habitat connectivity is also paramount to our work. These Parks Canada led projects are critical for keeping Lake Louise safe and accessible for visitors and community members year-round, as well as protecting the wildlife that call this place home."

The Honourable Stephen Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Parks Canada's summer 2024 work on Lake Louise Drive was successfully executed without delays, within budget and with no significant traffic disruptions despite occurring during the peak visitor season.

summer 2024 work on Lake Louise Drive was successfully executed without delays, within budget and with no significant traffic disruptions despite occurring during the peak visitor season. This project addresses two objectives of the Lake Louise Area Strategy in the Banff National Park Management Plan including to improve ecological integrity, by maintaining wildlife movement through wildlife corridors, and the quality of visitor experience, by improving visitor facilities and services and public transportation.

It commonly takes years for species to learn and feel safe to use wildlife crossings. In the past year, the wildlife underpass on Whitehorn Road recorded 38 successful wildlife crossings, made primarily by mule deer and a porcupine. Other wildlife such as lynx, grizzly bears, white tailed deer and moose have approached the underpass but have not yet successfully crossed.

A Lake Louise Area Visitor Use Management Plan is currently in development and will express desired conditions, strategies, and actions for visitor nodes. Visitor Use Management is a proactive and adaptive process for developing strategies to ensure recreation is managed sustainably. Results of the first phase of engagement are anticipated this winter, with additional public engagement planned for early 2025.

Visitors travelling to Lake Louise are reminded to plan ahead. If Lake Louise and Moraine Lake are a must see during the summer season, it is recommended to secure reservations on Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Public Transit, or with a private commercial transportation provider. Learn more about visiting the Lake Louise area before arriving to avoid disappointment.

