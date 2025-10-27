RNAO honoured with excellence award from Canadian Nurses Association

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - A leading Ontario nursing association is being recognized for its "legacy of excellence" by the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) this fall in a first-of-its-kind award.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) will receive the inaugural Legacy of Excellence Award at a virtual ceremony on Oct. 29. According to the CNA, this award is "presented to an organization or association whose long-standing contributions have meaningfully transformed the nursing profession and the broader health landscape in Canada and beyond."

In a media release, the CNA described RNAO as "the unwavering voice of nursing in Ontario, driving professional excellence, bold health advocacy, and evidence-based innovation. With over 54,400 members, RNAO continues to shape nursing and health policy across Canada and around the globe."

"RNAO has left an indelible mark on nursing in and outside of Canada. For the past 100 years, RNAO has been at the forefront of advancing nursing education, boosting the role of nurses, the status of the profession, and improving health outcomes for individuals and communities," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar. "This recognition from the CNA also affirms decades of work shaping evidence-based health, social and environmental policy and addressing the determinants of health. It is a tribute to generations of nurses whose vision, courage and advocacy continue to drive progress toward a healthier and more equitable society."

"It is deeply humbling to be recognized by our national nursing association," adds RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, founder of RNAO's Best Practice Guidelines (BPG) and Best Practice Spotlight Organizations® (BPSO®) programs. These programs have revolutionized clinical practice, education, work environments and health systems worldwide, powering nurses and other health professionals to provide evidence-based, person-centred care. "This award celebrates the unwavering dedication and effort of hundreds of thousands – including our members and other nurses and health professionals around the world – who have led change and improved health outcomes," says Grinspun.

WHAT: CNA Awards ceremony

WHERE/WHEN:

Virtual ceremony

Oct. 29, 2025 from 4 – 6 p.m. ET

WHO:

RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar

RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun

HOW: Register online to attend the event.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. This year marks RNAO's 100th anniversary. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Alicia Saunders, Communications Assistant, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 216, 416-907-7964, [email protected]