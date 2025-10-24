RNAO Fall Tour: Listening to Ontario's nurses and their priorities

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - At a time when political division dominates public discourse, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and its members are coming together to discuss the pressing issues in nursing, health and health care.

As part of RNAO's 11th-annual Fall Tour, President NP Lhamo Dolkar, President-Elect Sue LeBeau and CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun will visit nurses in the communities where they live and work between Oct. 27 – Nov. 5.

"The tour is a vital forum for nurses and nursing students to share their experiences, exchange ideas and engage directly with RNAO's top leadership," says Dolkar. "Nurses bring expertise and firsthand knowledge of how health and social policies impact their practice and the lives of the people they care for."



Throughout 2025, nurses have spoken out on several issues including the lack of affordable, accessible housing, the climate implications of our reliance on fossil fuels, and Ontario's toxic drug crisis. "Nurses have always led with purpose and impact and 2025 is no exception. We continue to call on governments and health organizations to confront systemic inequities in health and provide stronger support for nurses and their patients," says Grinspun. "The tour will unite diverse voices and lived experiences, fueling our mission to build a healthier and just future."

Health care will also be a central focus of the Fall Tour, addressing the following issues:

responding to health-care needs across Northern Ontario

addressing the lack of access to primary care for more than 2 million Ontarians and how nurse practitioners are part of the solution

raising awareness about the potential of team-based primary care, including NPs and RNs, to improve after-hours and weekend access to primary and urgent care services

addressing systemic inequities and the impacts of colonialism within nursing education and the health-care system

learning more about RN prescribing and other expanded roles for RNs

expanding nursing education opportunities, including additional seats, and strengthening supports for nursing students

harmonizing upwards pay to address inequities between hospital-based nurses and those working in community settings

expanding the use of RNAO's evidence-based guidelines into correctional facilities

strengthening retention and recruitment strategies, including supports for bedside staff

addressing the exodus of early and mid-career nurses

This year's Fall Tour will also celebrate a historic milestone – RNAO's 100th anniversary. "We are honouring 100 years of action, impact and leadership," says Dolkar. She adds that the association has redoubled its advocacy for nurses' wellbeing and safe workloads, promoting equity and reconciliation, and standing up for those most marginalized.

With 54,400 RNs, NPs, and nursing students – and growing rapidly in numbers and strength – RNAO is committed to advocating alongside its members. "We're eager to hear from our members about the wide range of issues and accomplishments that have shaped their journeys. We invite all nurses – RNs, NPs, RPNs, and nursing students – to join us during the Fall Tour and share their ideas on how we can strengthen care and meet the needs of Ontarians," says LeBeau.

Details of RNAO's Fall Tour:

In-person: Lakehead Chapter – Oct. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. ET – register online

Virtual : Nursing Research Interest Group – Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET – register online

In - person: Region 7 - Toronto East Chapter – Oct. 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. ET – register online

Virtual: Nursing Students of Ontario – Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET – register online

Virtual: Waterloo Chapter – Nov. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET – register online

In-person: Men in Nursing Interest Group – Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET – register online

In-person: Ottawa Chapter & Palliative Care Nurses Interest Group – Nov. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET – register online

Virtual: Black Nurses Leading Change – Nov. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET – register online

Virtual: Algoma Chapter – Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET – register online

The tour will also feature site visits to health-care organizations in RNAO's Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program. Frontline nurses, managers and executive leaders will share evidence-based practices, discuss workplace challenges and opportunities, and celebrate the legacy of the BPSO and Best Practice Guideline programs.

Media is welcome to attend.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. This year marks our 100th anniversary. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Victoria Alarcon, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 211, 416-408-5610, [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]