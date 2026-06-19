RNAO celebrates Pride by advancing 2SLGBTQI+ health and equity

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and its Rainbow Nursing Interest Group (RNIG) are expanding on their strong annual participation in Pride celebrations across Ontario this summer.

Pride highlights the strength and contributions of 2SLGBTQI+ people and underscores the ongoing importance of human rights and inclusion. RNAO promotes equitable, affirming and barrier-free care for people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.

"Nurses celebrate Pride as caregivers, members of communities, and allies," says RNAO President Sue LeBeau. "Pride is an opportunity to foster dignity, belonging and the rights of every person to be who they are. We are proud to stand alongside the 2SLGBTQI+ community and advance health equity and quality care that is safe and dignified across all settings and sectors of the health, education, and social systems."

RNAO members work with 2SLGBTQI+ clients, families and colleagues across a wide range of roles and practice settings. Through advocacy, education and evidence-informed practice, the association champions policies and approaches that advance equity and improve health outcomes for sexually and gender-diverse populations.

"Supporting 2SLGBTQI+ health is not limited to Pride Month," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "It is a day-to-day commitment in our private and professional lives. RNAO reflects this commitment in our advocacy, partnerships and actions. We celebrate Pride while continuing to advance equitable and affirming health care for all."

As part of this commitment, RNAO recently opened a new 2SLGBTQI+ health collaborative working space at its office. The space honours the leadership, resilience and contributions of diverse communities and recognizes the longstanding work of its Rainbow Nurses Interest Group (RNIG), RNAO's first equity interest group. "This space sends a clear message that 2SLGBTQI+ people belong and that their experiences are valued within nursing and health care," says Sarah Thornley, chair of RNIG, noting RNAO's work with 2SLGBTQI+ communities is detailed on the association's dedicated In Focus page.

This Pride season, RNAO members have already marched in Ajax/Durham region and Kingston. We invite all who want to join us at upcoming Pride festivals.

WHAT:

Members of RNAO will march in Pride parades in communities across Ontario.

WHERE/WHEN:

Toronto – June 28, 2:00-6 p.m. ET

London – July 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Halton – July 19, 1-3 p.m. ET

Windsor-Essex – Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

Ottawa – Aug. 30, 1-4 p.m. ET

HOW:

Register online to attend one or more of the events at RNAO.ca/news/pride-2026-0

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Andrea Gomez Palacio Schjetnan, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 295, 416-907-7952, [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]