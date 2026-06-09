Advancing Indigenous-led care: RNAO's third annual BPSO gathering in Thunder Bay

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) will meet in Thunder Bay on June 10-11 for the third-annual Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) Indigenous-focused gathering.

The two-day meeting will bring together Indigenous-focused BPSOs, health leaders, community partners and knowledge holders from across Ontario to share experiences, strengthen partnerships and advance culturally safe, community-driven care. Participants will celebrate the achievements and growth of Indigenous-focused BPSOs while creating space for reflection, storytelling and shared learning to guide future action.

This year's theme, "Building Bridges Together to Shape a Balanced Path Forward," reflects a shared commitment to honour Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing. The gathering focuses on building meaningful relationships, supporting Indigenous leadership, fostering collaboration and advancing the implementation of RNAO's evidence-based best practice guidelines in ways that reflect Indigenous priorities, and lived and living experiences.

"Over the past three years, this gathering has become an important space for connection, learning and collective growth," said Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of RNAO. "It is grounded in respect, humility and a shared vision of improving health outcomes through Indigenous-led knowledge and partnership."

The event will open with traditional teachings, including a welcome to the land, land acknowledgement, smudging and a drum ceremony led by Elder Beatrice Twance-Hynes of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg. Opening remarks will include leaders such as Chief Michele Solomon of Fort William First Nation, alongside RNAO's Dr. Doris Grinspun and Melissa Deleary of Ontario Health.

Throughout the event, participants will engage in a variety of interactive sessions designed to deepen understanding of the diversity of Indigenous communities, including:

Knowledge-sharing circles exploring Indigenous-led approaches to knowledge translation, measurement and storytelling

Teachings and cultural activities, such as traditional artwork sessions and making tobacco ties

Presentations on Indigenous methodologies for quality improvement and mental health initiatives

Panel discussions highlighting lived and living experiences of Indigenous families in health care and the implementation of RNAO best practice guidelines (BPG)

Wellness-focused sessions, including mindful eating and Medicine Wheel teachings

By bringing together health professionals, Elders, community leaders and partners, RNAO continues to advance its commitment to truth and reconciliation and to improving health outcomes through culturally safe and inclusive care.

What: The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario hosts the Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO) Indigenous-focused gathering

When: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11, 2026

Who:

Elder Beatrice Twance-Hynes, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg

Elder John Gagnon, Cultural Team, Matawa Health Co-operative BPSO

Chief Michele Solomon, Fort William First Nation

Melissa Deleary, program manager, Indigenous Engagement, Provincial and Regional, Indigenous Health Unit, Ontario Health

Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO and founder of the BPG and BPSO programs

Maxine Lesage, representative of the symposium's BPSO planning committee and Maamwesying BPSO Ontario Health Team

Kate Hanson, Indigenous Health Program, RNAO

Nurses and other staff from 22 BPSO teams representing health sectors across Northern Ontario

Where: Best Western Plus Nor' Wester Hotel & Conference Centre (2080 Highway #61, Thunder Bay, Ontario)

Dr. Grinspun will also share news of a collaborative working space at RNAO's home office, recently dedicated to Edith Monture, the first Indigenous RN in Canada. This space is one of four launched by RNAO to honour nursing icons and reflect its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

RNAO's Best Practice Guidelines (BPG) Program is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health. It was envisioned by CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for people's care across all health sectors and settings, with more than 50 guidelines developed to date. The Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program supports service and academic institutions that have formally agreed to implement multiple RNAO BPGs over a three-year period, and evaluate their impact on patients, organizations and health systems. Launched in 2003, the BPSO program now has more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]; Alicia Saunders, Communications Assistant, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 216, 416-907-7964, [email protected]