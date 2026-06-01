RNAO celebrates this year's Media Award winners

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is pleased to announce the winners of its annual Media Awards competition, recognizing outstanding journalism on nursing and health issues.

"This year's winners exemplify the very best in reporting on topics that matter deeply to the public and the nursing profession," says RNAO President Sue LeBeau. "Their work sheds light on critical issues such as a nurse's fight to obtain permanent residency in Canada, health system challenges including heavy workloads and staff burnout, and the need for better supports for the autism community. We are proud to honour their contributions."

This year, RNAO will present seven awards to journalists from across the province whose entries were published or broadcast in various news outlets.

"RNAO is committed to advancing healthy public policy, and the media play a vital role in informing and engaging the public on issues that affect us all. At a time when media voices are increasingly under threat, RNAO and nurses recognize more than ever the importance of strong, knowledgeable and credible journalism," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "We applaud this year's winners – and all journalists – for helping inform the public and amplify the perspectives of nurses and other health professionals. We look forward to celebrating their exceptional work."

Entries were judged by an independent panel of nurses and journalists. Award recipients will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, June 4 at 12 p.m. ET. Please register online to join.

Here is the full list of winners:

Nick Fearns

The Haldimand Press

Community newspaper – Best news story



Natasha Baldin

Ottawa Citizen

Daily newspaper – Best news story



Wendy Glauser

The Globe and Mail

Daily newspaper – Best in-depth feature or series



Olivia Bowden

The Guardian

Online – Best news story



Démar Grant and Blair Bigham

Investigative Journalism Bureau

Online – Best in-depth feature or series



Julian Abraham

Canadaland

Podcast – Best episode



Heather Butts

CTV National News

Television – Best news report

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Victoria Alarcon, Communications Officer/Writer, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 211, 416-408-5610, [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]