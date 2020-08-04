RIWI Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm selling proprietary data feeds. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries – without collecting personally identifiable data. RIWI's recurring revenue flows from long-term global customers that demand excellence and dependable data solutions in times of uncertainty and prosperity. RIWI's customers include world-class organizations such as the US Department of State, BofA securities, the UN World Food Programme, Harvard University, the US Agency for International Aid and Development, and one G7 central bank. RIWI has been a profitable technology company growing its profits year-over-year since 2018. RIWI's year-to-date revenues as of June 30, 2020 rose by 53%, with its year-to-date profit growing by 617% during the same period. In its News Release of July 28, 2020, RIWI announced the signing of two new, three-year agreements - one new agreement is with BofA Securities, and the other is with the UN World Food Programme. Both of these new agreements enable all country and analyst teams at these client organizations the capacity to issue rapid-response task orders for RIWI surveys and audience analytics in any part of the world. For more information please visit www.riwi.com .