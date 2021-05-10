RED DEER, AB, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Riverview Insurance Solutions (RIS), one of Alberta's leading middle-market benefit consulting firms, announced today that it will merge with Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB). The combined company will be the largest independent employee-owned benefit consulting firm in Canada.

Founded in 2015 by Derrick Peterson, RIS oversees benefit consulting for more than 200 high growth clients in Alberta. RIS is headquartered in Red Deer, Alberta and actively works with clients in both Edmonton and Calgary. The team has a combined 82+ years of consulting experience that includes benefit plan reviews, plan management, retirement account planning, market analysis, member communication and corporate insurance planning.

With respect to this announcement, Derrick, President of RIS, noted that "This merger comes at a perfect time for Riverview as so many of our clients are looking for innovative products, pricing and servicing solutions while growing their presence nationally and internationally. Sterling's geographical breadth and technology combined with RIS' consulting expertise and servicing protocols will drive tremendous value for RIS' existing client base. We are excited to work together to provide best in class client service and innovative solutions in a ever-changing economic environment".

"Sterling has been leading with technology since inception; we have always known that true innovation in the insurance landscape was going to come from independent insurance brokers. The combination of the leading independent Ontario benefits advisor with the leading Alberta benefits brokerage is a great outcome for the two firms and their clients. With the addition of a presence in Western Canada, following our merger with Luedey Consultants Inc in Atlantic Canada, we are excited to establish a national presence and to continue to lead the way as a tech-enabled service provider to more than a thousand clients across Canada." said SCB Co-Founder, Stefan Ionescu. "The SCB team is excited to start working with Derrick and his outstanding team."

Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firm that specializes in servicing high-growth small-to-medium size businesses. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which provides rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base.

SOURCE Sterling Capital Brokers

For further information: John Griffin, President, [email protected], 647.824.3433

Related Links

https://www.sterlingcapitalbrokers.com/

