Three strains of small-batch Atlantic Canadian grown cannabis can now be purchased at Cannabis NB

WINDSOR, NS, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mernova Medicinal announced today that three craft grown strains of Ritual Green Artisanal Cannabis are now available in New Brunswick. Lemon Haze, Mimosa, and HPG13 can be purchased in 3.5 gram packages online through Cannabis NB and in Cannabis NB stores across the province.

"We have received incredible feedback on our cannabis strains in Nova Scotia, and we are excited to be able to offer them in New Brunswick now as well," said Isaac Allen, Vice President of Ritual Green. "We pride ourselves in offering a premium product at an affordable price. Our team puts their heart and souls into growing exceptional products, and we are excited to be able to share them with New Brunswickers."

Ritual Green is a small batch producer based in Windsor, Nova Scotia. It has approximately 30 employees, who carefully tend to each plant and bud, giving it the premium quality it is known for among cannabis enthusiasts. Ritual Green is grown indoors, with quality-focused cultivation, and hang drying and hand-trimming practices in order to treat the product with the care and respect it deserves.

For more information on the Lemon Haze, Mimosa, and HPG13 strains, please visit www.ritualgreen.ca.

About Ritual Green:

Ritual Green is a cannabis brand owned by Mernova Medicinal Inc. Mernova is a Licensed Cultivation Producer under the Canadian Cannabis Act, and is owned by Creso Pharma Ltd. Ritual Green product is grown in a 24,000 square ft. indoor growing facility in Windsor, Nova Scotia.

