RISING TO THE CHALLENGE: 5,400 climbers raise $1.53 million at WWF CN Tower Climb for Nature amid growing conservation need

The fastest climbers in their categories were Tyler Kruschenske, at 10 minutes and 33 seconds and Lisa Nagy at 12 minutes and 48 seconds. It is the sixth win for Kruschenske, an obstacle course racer from Brantford, Ont., and the second win for Nagy, from Guelph, Ont.

Tyler Aishford, a 16-year-old competitive swimmer from Toronto, was the fastest teen climber and second fastest overall climber this weekend at 11 minutes and 25 seconds.

Others who climbed the tower's 144 flights included Bachelor alum and conservationist Blake Moynes; top fundraiser Doug Dorsey, who raised more than $4,500 on his 32nd ascent and Lianne Gravitis, a pet care pro who climbed for the 18th time; and veterinarian Dr. Clifford Redford, who conquered the CN Tower dressed as Captain Canada.

"I'm on cloud nine — almost literally — because we're up pretty high and we just found out that we brought in $1.5 million for wildlife," Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada's president and CEO, said from the 346-metre-high main observation deck of the CN Tower.

"For wildlife to survive and thrive in Canada, they need habitat. So, WWF-Canada is out there all across Canada restoring habitat, protecting habitat, and making sure wildlife have a place to eat, breed, raise their young, and hibernate. That's what wildlife need, and every step taken and every dollar raised this weekend is going to support exactly that."

The 2025 WWF Climb for Nature continues May 10 with its second annual event at BC Place stadium in Vancouver. Registration is open at wwf.ca/bcplace.

