Rising Inflation, Not Interest Rates Primary Concern for Homebuyers as Anxiety About Market Runs Hot

Canadian homebuyers cite house prices and inflation as barriers to home buying. 66% can't afford a home in their city.

The results highlight that although most Canadian homebuyers worry they can't afford to enter the housing market, they still feel that real estate is a good investment and that prices will continue to rise in 2022.

The survey revealed that:

63% don't feel that they can afford to buy a home in 2022

71% worry they'll never be able to buy a home

78% of survey respondents think that house prices will increase in 2022

66% feel that housing prices aren't in line with what they can afford

The Canadian economy is in flux, with inflation at a 31-year high and the Bank of Canada promising to raise interest rates from the current benchmark of 1%. While both factors pinch Canadian budgets, 50% of those surveyed said interest rates are not impacting their decision to buy. Instead, 57% of respondents agreed that inflation would affect their ability to buy a home.

66% of Canadians Worry They Can't Afford a Home in Their City

While affordability varies from province to province, Zolo's survey indicates that about 66% of Canadians don't think that house prices in their city align with what they can afford. This percentage varies by province:

79% of British Columbians, where prices have increased 24.2% year-over-year

76% of Ontarians, where home prices have increased 25.3% year-over-year

53% of Albertans, where home prices have increased 15.5% year-over-year

59% of Manitobans, where home prices have increased 14.5% year-over-year

63% of New Brunswickers, where home prices have increased 30.7% year-over-year

64% of Newfoundlanders, where home prices have increased 5.9% year-over-year

59% of Nova Scotians, where home prices have increased 23.3% year-over-year

70% of Prince Edward Islanders, where home prices have increased 8.5% year-over-year

56% of Saskatchewanians, where home prices have increased 3.8% year-over-year

