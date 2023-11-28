Ripley's Aquarium of Canada donates 9,000 cans of food to Daily Bread Food bank

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of Ripley's Aquarium of Canada's 10th Birthday celebrations, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and Ocean Brands worked together to set a Guinness World Record™ for Largest Canned Food Mosaic (logo), with the canned food being donated to the Daily Bread Food bank in Toronto.

More than 9,000 cans of food were used to recreate the Ripley's Aquarium of Canada logo and measured an impressive 59.30m2 (which is about the size of 13 king size beds!)

Image 1: Logo of Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada made from canned foods in outdoor location - Image copyright: Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (CNW Group/Ripley's Aquarium Of Canada, LP) RAC Building: Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada - Outdoor shot of Ripley’s aquarium of Canada – Image copyright: Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (CNW Group/Ripley's Aquarium Of Canada, LP)

The cans were generously donated by Ocean Brands - Jackie Mendoza, Marketing Director of Ocean Brands, added: "Ocean Brands is not only thrilled to be a part of this significant milestone of Ripley's, but also glad that we can support our communities by feeding those in need."

Staff spent hours putting the mosaic together while a Guinness World Records™ adjudicator looked on. After declaring the record, the mosaic was dismantled and the food was donated to the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto.

"We are delighted to receive this generous food donation from Ripley's Aquarium of Canada at a time when the need is highest. Their creativity and engagement with Daily Bread Food Bank and our mission to end hunger is truly impactful, and deeply appreciated." Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank.

The entire team at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada was thrilled with this new record and even more so with the chance to help such a wonderful organisation whose work in the community is so valued.

Rachel Cruwys, Manager of Community Relations, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, said: "We are elated to have set this Guinness World Records title – it was a true collaboration with our team here at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Ocean Brands and the Toronto Daily Bread food bank!"

For more information about Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, please visit www.ripleysaquariumofcanada.com

For more information about the Daily Food Bank, please visit www.dailybread.ca

About Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, located in the heart of downtown Toronto, is a world-class attraction featuring more than 20,000 aquatic animals and over 5.7 million litres (1.5 million gallons) of water. The aquarium offers an immersive experience that showcases the incredible biodiversity of our planet's oceans while promoting conservation and education.

