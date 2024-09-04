Myths Made Real with Dragons - Ripley's Aquarium of Canada's Newest Exhibit

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest and most enchanting exhibit: "Dragons." Opening for a members only preview on September 4th and to the general public on September 5, 2024, this spellbinding new exhibit invites visitors to embark on a mythical journey, bringing legendary beasts from ancient lore to life in a way never seen before.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada Dragons Exhibit (CNW Group/Ripley's Aquarium Of Canada, LP) Ripley's Aquarium of Canada Dragons Exhibit - Caiman (CNW Group/Ripley's Aquarium Of Canada, LP)

Dragons transforms Ripley's Aquarium of Canada into a realm where mythology meets reality. The exhibit showcases ten extraordinary species that embody the essence of mythical dragons from diverse cultures worldwide. From the serpentine deities of Mesoamerican legends to the fire-breathing dragons of European folklore, this immersive experience reveals the real-life counterparts of these fabled creatures.

"We are thrilled to introduce our newest exhibit, 'Dragons,' at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada! This captivating exhibit was created with the team at Little Rays Exhibitions and brings the ancient allure of dragons to life through a mesmerizing collection of reptiles. It's an exciting opportunity for our visitors to explore the fascinating connection between myth and reality, and to appreciate these incredible creatures in a whole new light." – Katie McMahon, Assistant General Manager, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada

Meet the Legends:

Kimberly Rock Monitor: Hailing from the rocky landscapes of northern Australia's Kimberly region, the Kimberly Rock Monitor scrambles over rocks with such agility it appears almost to take flight.

Dragons is designed to enchant and educate visitors of all ages. Interactive displays and tactile models reveal the fascinating biology and behaviors behind each modern-day dragon. In collaboration with exhibit partner Little Rays, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada has ensured an accessible and engaging experience for all, including those with visual impairments. You don't need to imagine dragons; feel their textures and features with life-size tactile models of each animal!

"I'm absolutely thrilled to share the magic of Dragons with the community of Toronto! At Little Ray's Exhibitions, we're passionate about bringing mythical creatures to life, and this new exhibit is our chance to do just that. We're also incredibly proud to debut The Phoebe Project, our new initiative to make these amazing experiences more accessible for everyone, including those with visual impairments. We can't wait for you to see it all come to life!" - Paul Goulet, Founder and Chief Excitement Officer, Little Rays Exhibitions

Visit Ripley's Aquarium of Canada to explore the mythical world of dragons and uncover the truths behind these legendary creatures in this brand-new exhibit.

Dragons opens September 5th, 2024, with a special member only preview on September 4th, and is included with General Admission.

Learn more about the magic of Dragons at www.ripleysaquariumofcanada.com

