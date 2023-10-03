Ripley's Aquarium of Canada Celebrates 10th Birthday and Aims to Set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Longest Underwater Live Stream

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Toronto's top attraction, is thrilled to announce its 10th birthday celebration with an ambitious endeavour - an attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest underwater live stream. This milestone event promises to be a memorable experience for visitors and online viewers alike.

Since its grand opening on October 16, 2013, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada has become a beloved landmark in the heart of Toronto, captivating millions of guests with its stunning exhibits, interactive displays, and diverse marine life from around the globe. Over the past decade, it has consistently provided visitors with awe-inspiring encounters with underwater wonders and unforgettable educational experiences.

To mark this momentous occasion, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is diving into the digital realm by attempting to break the world record for the longest underwater live stream. The aquarium's dedicated team will embark on an incredible 6-hour live stream, broadcasting the mesmerising world beneath the waves in real-time live on the Aquariums YouTube channel.

The live stream will offer viewers, from around the world, a unique opportunity to witness the aquatic life within Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, one of the largest aquariums of its kind in North America. Home to thousands of marine animals, including sharks, rays, sea turtles, and countless species of fish, the live stream will not only showcase the beauty and diversity of these creatures but also provide valuable insights into their behaviours and conservation needs.

"We are thrilled to celebrate a decade of aquatic wonder at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada," said Peter Doyle, General Manager of Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. "Our goal has always been to inspire and educate our guests about the importance of ocean conservation, and the world record attempt for the longest underwater live stream is an exciting way to engage a global audience in our mission."

The 6-hour underwater live stream will kick off on October 16th, 2023, at 10:00 AM (EST). During this marathon broadcast, viewers can expect to see live feedings, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and interviews with the dedicated staff who care for these incredible marine animals.

As part of the celebration, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada will also be hosting birthday events for visitors who attend in person throughout the entire weekend, with live music and family entertainment from October 13th – 16th.

Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in making history with their world record attempt for the longest underwater live stream. Stay connected on social media and visit www.ripleysaquariumofcanada.com for updates and more information on this exciting event.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, located in the heart of downtown Toronto, is a world-class attraction featuring more than 20,000 aquatic animals and over 5.7 million litres (1.5 million gallons) of water. The aquarium offers an immersive experience that showcases the incredible biodiversity of our planet's oceans while promoting conservation and education.

