TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Jonathan Gitlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ("RioCan") (TSX: REI.UN) and RioCan's Senior Leadership Team, along with Edward Sonshine, Founder and Chairman, RioCan REIT, joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market in celebration of RioCan's 30-year anniversary.

RioCan REIT Opens the Market, Friday, January 19, 2024

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

