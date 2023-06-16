SOREL-TRACY, QC, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Environment and Climate Change Canada's enforcement officers strive to ensure that individuals and companies comply with Canadian environmental laws to help support a safe and clean environment.

On June 15, 2023, Rio Tinto Fer et Titane Inc. was sentenced by the Court of Quebec, at the Sorel-Tracy courthouse, to pay two fines totalling $600,000 dollars, after pleading guilty to two counts of violating the Fisheries Act. The conviction follows two spills of harmful substances in June and December 2020. The fines will be paid in full to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund and will support projects that have a positive impact on the country's natural environment.

On or around June 3, 2020, a sodium hydroxide spill occurred during work at the Rio Tinto Fer et Titane Inc. complex in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. A total of 1,314 litres of sodium hydroxide were discharged into the complex's sewer system, reaching the final discharge point, which flows into the St. Lawrence River. That same day, Rio Tinto Fer et Titane Inc. notified Environment and Climate Change Canada that the final discharge point had a pH above 9.5, which is harmful to fish.

A second incident occurred on or around December 26, 2020. A broken, spent acid pipe released 7,000 litres of hydrochloric acid into the complex's storm-drainage system, which then emptied into the St. Lawrence River.

Depositing a deleterious substance in water frequented by fish, or in any other place where the substance may enter any such water, is a violation of the Fisheries Act.

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry. The Registry contains information on convictions of corporations registered for offences committed under federal environmental laws.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has created a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current with what the Government of Canada is doing to protect our natural environment.

Quick facts

Associated links

