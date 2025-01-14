SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers strive to ensure that individuals and businesses comply with Canada's environmental laws to keep the environment safe and clean.

On January 13, 2025, Rio Tinto Fer et Titane inc. was sentenced by the Court of Québec to pay fines totalling $2 million after pleading guilty to eight counts of violating the Fisheries Act and the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations. The conviction stems from various deposits of deleterious substances that occurred between February and August 2023, as well as the failure to take a sample following an unauthorized deposit of a deleterious (harmful) substance in November 2023. The fines will be paid in full to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund and will support projects that have a positive impact on Canada's natural environments.

The company Rio Tinto Fer et Titane inc. operates a mine at Lac Tio, north of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec. The site has final discharge points subject to the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations. Two of these discharge points are RH-Léo and Ancienne-Croix. Effluent from these two discharge points flows into Lac Petit Pas, which is frequented by fish.

In October 2023, enforcement officers launched an investigation after being informed by Environment and Climate Change Canada's National Environmental Emergencies Centre of deposits of deleterious substances at the site operated by Rio Tinto Fer et Titane inc. The investigation showed that in February 2023, excesses of nickel occurred in the effluent from the RH-Léo final discharge point. These excesses were caused by the accidental severing of electrical cables, which interrupted the pumping and treatment system of this effluent.

In July and August 2023, deposits of a low pH effluent were also observed at the Ancienne-Croix final discharge point. Effluent with a low pH is harmful to fish. The investigation revealed that at the time of these offences, this effluent was not treated.

In addition, in November 2023, Rio Tinto Fer et Titane inc. failed to take a sample without delay following an unauthorized deposit of a deleterious substance, as required by the Regulations.

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry. The Registry contains information on the convictions of companies that committed offences under federal environmental laws.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is responsible for the administration and enforcement of the pollution prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act , which prohibit the deposit of deleterious substances into water frequented by fish.

, which prohibit the deposit of deleterious substances into water frequented by fish. Depositing a deleterious substance in water frequented by fish, or in any place under any conditions where the deleterious substance may enter any such water, is a violation of subsection 36(3) of the Fisheries Act .

. Failure to collect samples without delay if an unauthorized deposit occurs is a violation of subsection 31.1(1) of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations .

. Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest these sums in the areas where environmental damage occurred.

