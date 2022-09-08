QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Université Laval is proud to announce that the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney has donated $1 million to its Faculty of Law in honour of Bernard A. Roy, Q.C. and the Honourable Jean Bazin, Q.C., two of his closest friends and advisors.

The donation will provide two scholarships in memory of Bernard A. Roy and Jean Bazin, both of whom studied at Université Laval's Faculty of Law alongside Brian Mulroney.

These scholarships will be awarded annually by Université Laval to deserving students who wish to pursue a career in law or politics. This support will encourage the development of the next generation of researchers who will be able to influence and contribute to global issues and, by the same token, promote Université Laval's expertise internationally.

"As a graduate of Université Laval's Faculty of Law, it is important for me to give back to my alma mater. Université Laval is a great institution that gave me the necessary foundations for a very rewarding national and international career. With this gesture towards the future, I wish to support the next generation and also to honour the memory of two of my closest friends and collaborators, Mr. Bernard A. Roy and Mr. Jean Bazin," said the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney.

"I sincerely thank Mr. Mulroney for his generosity to his alma mater. Université Laval is fortunate to be able to count on the support of this exceptional man and great Québec leader who has played an important role on the Canadian political scene and internationally," said Université Laval Rector Sophie D'Amours.

"This exceptional contribution demonstrates the vision and commitment of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney to the next generation. Through the direction of his donation, he underlines the importance of university education to the prosperity of our society. This contribution is even more touching because it is made by an exceptional graduate in order to honour two colleagues, friends and also graduates of Université Laval," added Alain Gilbert, President and CEO of the Université Laval Foundation.

"The Faculty of Law is extremely proud to count among its graduates the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney who is a source of inspiration for new generations of lawyers. On behalf of myself and the Faculty of Law, I would like to thank the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney for his philanthropic contribution, which will allow the creation of two scholarship funds in honour of Bernard A. Roy, Q.C. and the Honourable Jean Bazin, Q.C.," said Anne-Marie Laflamme, Dean of the Faculty of Law.

Bernard A. Roy, who died in 2013, was a great fried and the chief of staff and closest advisor to Prime Minister Brian Mulroney from 1984 to 1988, when he returned to the practice of law at the international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright. The Bernard A. Roy Law Student Experience Fund will allow students to develop their skills and leadership by participating in internships, competitions and practical training activities, here and internationally.

Jean Bazin, who died in 2019, was also a great friend and very close advisor to the Prime Minister. Brian Mulroney appointed him to the Senate where he served with great distinction before returning to his law firm. The Jean Bazin Scholarship Fund for Excellence in Law and International Studies will make it possible to recruit the best students and train the next generation of high quality students who will be able to meet the challenges posed by the evolution of law and society.

Twitter feed

YouTube Press Room

SOURCE Université Laval

For further information: For information and interview requests: For Brian Mulroney, Wakou Ngambany, Executive Assistant to The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, [email protected]; For Université Laval and its Foundation, Public Affairs Team, Université Laval, 418 656-3355 [email protected]; Source: Public Affairs Team, Université Laval, 418 656-3355, [email protected]