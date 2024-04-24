RIDGEWOOD CANADIAN INVESTMENT GRADE BOND FUND ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF RESTRUCTURING INTO ALTERNATIVE MUTUAL FUND

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. (the "Manager"), on behalf of Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce that the previously announced restructuring of the Fund from a non-redeemable investment fund into an alternative mutual fund (the "Restructuring") is complete.

Units of the Fund are available for purchase on a continuous basis through FundSERV (MWM900) or, for clients of the Manager, directly from the Manager, in either case pursuant to the simplified prospectus of the Fund dated March 27, 2024, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc.

Ridgewood is an independent investment manager that manages approximately $1.4 billion in assets for a diversified client base of high net worth individuals, foundations/endowments, First Nation mandates and institutional accounts, of which approximately $1.1 billion is invested in fixed income assets.

Certain statements in this press release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates" or "intends" (or negative or grammatical variations thereof), or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Statements which may constitute forward-looking statements relate to: the availability for purchase of the trust units of the Fund. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including as a result of changes in the general economic and political environment, changes in applicable legislation, and the performance of the fund. There are no assurances the Fund can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the Fund does not undertake any obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Fund, many of which are beyond the control of the Fund.

SOURCE Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc.

For further information: please visit our website at www.ridgewoodcapital.ca or contact John H. Simpson, CFA, Managing Director, Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. at 416-479-2751.