Ridgeline Minerals Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Chad Peters, President and CEO, Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RDG), joined his team and Arne Gulstene, Head of Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.



Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 116 km² exploration portfolio across three projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain – Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com .