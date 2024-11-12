RideCo, Kuba, and MetroLink Tulsa Launch Multi-Modal Service Using A Single Transit App

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - RideCo, the most adopted cloud-based on-demand transit solution among the 10 largest cities in the United States, in partnership with Kuba, Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (MTTA), and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), has made it possible for all residents of Tulsa to enjoy a multi-modal journey experience using a single transit app, GoPass®. Whatever combination of fixed route, microtransit, or paratransit services they want to use, riders can plan, book, and pay in the app.

"From the outset we had a vision for offering every member of our community a streamlined multi-modal experience, using a single app that would provide flexible options while being highly efficient and cost effective for MTTA," commented Scott Marr, General Manager of MTTA. "Working with RideCo and Kuba provided our agency with a platform that catapulted us to a completely new level with better service for riders and a 14% reduction in cost due to efficiencies gained."

"MTTA has taken a leadership role in transit by launching microtransit, modernizing their paratransit services, and then commingling the two along with fixed route to provide even greater availability for riders through a seamless multi-modal journey—all while realizing significant efficiencies and hard dollar savings", stated Prem Gururajan, Co-Founder and CEO of RideCo. "Transit is ready for change, and seeing agencies leverage the capabilities made possible by partners like Kuba and RideCo, translates to achieving new milestones for all stakeholders."

"We're delighted to support the evolution of GoPass® to benefit all agencies that use the app. Through an integration with the RideCo platform, we're pleased to enable MTTA to offer an all-in-one service for multi-modal journeys," says Brian Frank, General Manager of Kuba in North America. "By creating a new access point for mass transit, microtransit and paratransit, a new level of inclusivity can be achieved."

MTTA initially launched a microtransit program in the spring of 2023 branded as MicroLink. This was implemented to better service the needs of the community by providing more flexible transit options, doing so with software that was ultimately capable of enabling both microtransit and paratransit services. Based on the early success of the microtransit program, MTTA re-launched their paratransit service, branded LinkAssist. Now that both services are operated on the flexible RideCo platform, MTTA is commingling the fleets to provide even more options for riders and achieve even greater efficiencies and cost reductions for the agency.

The combined service has resulted in several service level and efficiency improvements including a 4.8 out of 5 average ride rating, 95% average on-time performance, and an average seven-minute wait time. This has been achieved alongside an average 14% reduction in cost per passenger.

Since August 2020, the riders of MTTA have been able to plan their transit journeys and purchase their passes from the award-winning GoPass® app, delivered by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) through Kuba's mobility platform.

About The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (MTTA)

The Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (MetroLink Tulsa) was formed in August 1968 by the City of Tulsa. MetroLink Tulsa was set up as a public trust to continue the operations of the private bus service that had been run by the Missouri, Kansas & Oklahoma bus company (MK&O Lines).

Today MetroLink Tulsa services around 250 square miles of Tulsa and surrounding areas such as Jenks, Sand Springs, and Broken Arrow. We operate Fixed Route and Paratransit bus services, and Tulsa Transit administration is overseen by a seven-member Board of Trustees.

About Kuba



Kuba's heritage in fare collection spans three decades. In 2019, we launched Kuba to bring fresh ideas to the mobility payments space.

We launched a mobility platform that's fast, simple and cost-effective to deploy. Our scalable, account-based ticketing engine is the foundation. Transit agencies can build on this cloud-based solution to launch contactless payments and Mobility-as-a-Service.

Kuba is growing fast and its technology is used in more than 500 cities and regions around the world. It is a member of the ICM Mobility Group, an investor in mobility solutions driving a new era of digital payments.

About DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) provides modern public transit services and customer facilities tailored to make your trips fast, comfortable and economical. Our extensive network of DART Light Rail, Trinity Railway Express commuter rail, bus routes, GoLink on-demand services, and paratransit services moves more than 220,000 passengers per day across our 700-square-mile service area including Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Richardson, Rowlett, Plano, and University Park.

About RideCo

RideCo is the leader in rider-centric on-demand transit technology, with the most adopted cloud-based paratransit and microtransit solution among the 10 largest cities in the United States. Trusted by agencies, as well as fleet operators and technology companies, the platform powers the largest on-demand transit services in North America including Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Houston and San Antonio have also adopted RideCo's transformative software, rooted in proprietary continuous optimization technology, and supported by the industry's best customer service, including a 95% plus retention rate.

From reducing overall travel time and encouraging sustainable public transit usage to improving operational efficiency and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership, RideCo's on-demand transit technology is advancing transit for riders and reshaping how transit agencies operate their services. To date, RideCo has been awarded U.S. patent numbers 10,248,913; 10,853,743; and 11,429,910. Visit www.rideco.com to learn more about revolutionizing mobility in your city.

