RideCo and Riverside Transit Agency Expand Partnership to Launch New Modernized Approach for ADA Origin-to-Destination Paratransit Service

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - RideCo, the customer success leader in cloud-based on-demand transit solutions, announced today an agreement with Riverside Transit Agency (RTA) to provide a new modernized ADA origin-to-destination paratransit service. The new service represents an expansion of the partnership between the two organizations, which originated in 2022.

The new paratransit service solution RTA has secured will instantly elevate the end-to-end rider experience by offering a streamlined eligibility process, independent booking options, increased trip transparency, and enhanced rider communication. It will also provide dynamic routing and automated scheduling and dispatching, enabling the agency to increase operational efficiency and deliver improved performance statistics across all facets of its paratransit system.

"Ensuring innovative and efficient transportation options are available is vitally important for our community; directly impacting their access to employment, education, healthcare, and overall quality of life," said Steve Hemenway, RTA Board Chair. "Launching new service solutions for all those who rely on accessible, demand-responsive services has been a primary objective for RTA and is essential for supporting the well-being of our riders and continued growth throughout the region."

"Our primary focus is to work proactively alongside RTA and all of our customers to help them achieve their unique visions, particularly as it relates to enabling greater accessibility in their communities," said Prem Gururajan, Co-Founder and CEO, RideCo. "RTA has achieved impressive results while we have worked with them over the past three years, and we look forward to seeing them achieve similar success with their new ADA paratransit program."

RTA has successfully implemented key strategic initiatives over the past few years and is now building on that momentum. These include the launch of a new microtransit service, or GoMicro, and a fare collection system upgrade to help simplify the payment experience for riders, both occurring in 2022. Additionally, in the coming year, RTA will introduce zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell buses into its fleet, in addition to modernizing the ADA origin-to-destination paratransit service.

About Riverside Transit Agency (RTA)

The Riverside Transit Agency provides public transportation for western Riverside County, operating 32 local fixed routes, three commuter express routes, on-demand microtransit service and senior and disabled Dial-A-Ride service. RTA's service area spans 2,500 square miles, among the largest in the nation. For bus route and schedule information contact RTA at 951.565.5002 or go to RiversideTransit.com.

About RideCo

RideCo is the customer success leader in cloud-based on-demand transit technology, enabling paratransit and microtransit solutions. Trusted by agencies, as well as fleet operators and technology companies, the platform powers the largest on-demand transit services in North America including Philadelphia. Houston and San Antonio have also adopted RideCo's transformative software, rooted in proprietary continuous optimization technology, and supported by the industry's best customer service, including a 95% plus retention rate.

From reducing overall travel time and encouraging sustainable public transit usage to improving operational efficiency and delivering the lowest total cost of ownership, RideCo's on-demand transit technology is advancing transit for riders and reshaping how transit agencies operate their services. To date, RideCo has been awarded U.S. patent numbers 10,248,913; 10,853,743; 11,429,910: and 12,051,020. Visit www.rideco.com to learn more about revolutionizing mobility in your city.

