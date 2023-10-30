Ricola & Tetley partner up to give Canadians a solution for the winter blues

Canada's leading brands in their respective categories kick off their first retail collaboration, connecting Tetley Super Teas with Ricola's High Menthol Lineup.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Two iconic brands, Ricola and Tetley, are proud to partner for the first time on a point-of-purchase display collaboration and contest to help Canadians feel their best this winter season.

Joining forces through dual branded in-store displays located across the country, the partnership aims to provide Canadians with the perfect pairing to feel better during the colder months - a canister of Tetley's "Super Teas" (such as Immune + with Zinc and Vitamin D and Antiox with Vitamin C) and a pack of Ricola's fast-acting effective cough drops (such as Menthol Centres & Extra Strength). Both brands understand the importance of taking care of one's body and well-being throughout the winter months, while prioritizing good-for-you ingredients. The cherry on top? Accessible through a QR code at in-store displays, consumers can scan for the chance to win a $5,000 travel gift card towards a winter escape or a destination of your choice courtesy of Ricola & Tetley.

"We are delighted to partner with Tetley and offer Canadians a seamless way to soothe even the most severe winter-related coughs and sore throats," says Alok Ummat, Director of Marketing at Ricola Canada. "Ricola has been providing fast acting and long-lasting effective throat relief for generations, and partnering with Canada's #1 tea brand will further enhance our ability to support Canadians through the winter season."

Tetley's Super Teas are Canada's first line of teas fortified with vitamins and minerals, crafted to complement an active, balanced lifestyle. Ricola draws on the power of nature and Swiss mountain herbs, to offer multi-symptom, long-lasting and fast-acting relief for coughs and sore throats. With both products available on a combined displayer, this unique in-store experience is designed to make it easier for consumers to find effective solutions for common winter discomforts and enjoy moments of relaxation.

"Tetley truly cares about the well-being of Canadian's, and we are thrilled to partner with Ricola to provide Canadians with a holistic and tasty approach to winter wellness," says Joyce O'Connor Director of Marketing at Tetley. "Together, we can offer products that soothe not only the body but also the soul."

About Ricola

Ricola is one of the world's most modern and innovative manufacturers of herb drops. Ricola herb specialities are exported to more than 45 countries and are famous for their fine Swiss quality. Founded in 1930, with headquarters in Laufen near Basel and subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, and the USA, Ricola now produces around 60 different herb drops and tea specialities. In Switzerland, this family-owned company is a pioneer in herb cultivation and places great value on using carefully selected locations and controlled, environmentally sound cultivation methods. Ricola has concluded fixed long-term purchase agreements with almost 100 farmers in Swiss mountain regions. Ricola is committed to sustainable corporate management, economically, socially, and ecologically and is a responsible employer. The traditional values of a family-run enterprise coupled with Swiss quality and a passion for innovation are crucial factors in the success of the Ricola global brand.

About Tetley

Tetley is proud to be Canada's #1 tea brand. With over 185 years of experience, their goal is simple: to make teas that help Canadians live better every day. Whether it's kickstarting your mornings with a classic cup of Orange Pekoe, making it easier (and tastier) to get your daily vitamins and minerals with Super Teas, or helping you live in the moment with Live Teas. There's a tea for every occasion.

SOURCE FUSE Create

For further information: For more information about the collaboration, please email Vanessa Francone, Marketing & PR Manager at FUSE Create ([email protected]).