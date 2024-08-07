Soles4Souls Helps Turn "No" into "Yes" for kids across North America with their first-ever fully-integrated brand awareness campaign

Nonprofit Soles4Souls launches their first North American campaign to open doors of opportunity for millions of people in need, through donated shoes and apparel.

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Soles4Souls, a global nonprofit, is revolutionizing the way we address poverty and environmental sustainability through its innovative shoe and apparel donation. Inspired by the "No shirt, No shoes, No service" sign, Soles4Souls is turning this concept on its head to showcase the transformative power of providing footwear and clothing to those in need – turning "No" into "Yes" for children in vulnerable communities.

Phase 1 of the national campaign launches today using a mix of local awareness tactics that spans Meta, OOH, social, and digital. (CNW Group/FUSE Create) Inspired by the iconic "no shirt, no shoes" signage, Soles4Souls is turning this concept on its head to showcase the transformative power of providing footwear and clothing to those in need. In other words, turning “No into Yes” for children in vulnerable communities. (CNW Group/FUSE Create)

In a world where access to basic necessities like shoes and clothing can determine one's future, Soles4Souls is stepping up to make a difference. In fact, 97% of Soles4Souls school partners said they see positive results in school attendance with new shoes.

"We know a new pair of shoes can have a profound impact on a child's life, especially as they prepare to return to school," says Buddy Teaster, CEO and President of Soles4Souls. "It may seem simple, but the power of a pair of shoes is a step towards a brighter future for someone in need."

The integrated campaign, a first for the organization and developed by creative agency FUSE Create, brings a full-funnel approach and looks to build awareness and donations through multiple audiences across Meta, OOH, social, digital, and local awareness tactics, including a shoe-drive during 'OssFest' on Toronto, Canada's popular Ossington strip.

"What was initially just an ask, has become a passion for our agency," says Steve Miller, ECD at FUSE Create. "Helping these kids gain the confidence they need through adequate shoes and clothing, and helping Soles4Souls continue their mission, is now our mission."

Phase 2 launches later this year showing the literal and figurative distance a pair of shoes can go. From donation to delivery, the spot will illustrate how a simple pair of shoes impacts entrepreneurs, their community, and our planet.

For more information and to make a difference, visit soles4souls.org.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities through four core programs: 4Opportunity, 4Relief, 4EveryKid and 4ThePlanet. Since 2006, more than 94 million pairs of shoes and articles of clothing have helped create opportunities for people across 137 countries.

SOURCE FUSE Create

For interviews, please contact Vanessa Francone ([email protected])