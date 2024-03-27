EXTON, Pa., March 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ricoh has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) report. This is the fourth consecutive year that Ricoh has been recognized by Gartner in the ODWS market.

Gartner defines the ODWS market as the capabilities required of a provider to deliver consulting, implementation, or support services to end users of technology who utilize end-user devices or applications to conduct business.

Gartner evaluated providers against specific criteria for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the ODWS space. Ricoh is one of 18 companies positioned within this Magic Quadrant.

Ricoh supports the hybrid workforces of its customers across the globe through a broad range of solutions from managed workplace services to document management and intelligence process automation. Its integrated portfolio connects physical work areas, virtual collaboration spaces and remote workforces, enable teams to connect, collaborate and create effortlessly, wherever they are located.

Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd., says: "Getting recognized by Gartner in this Magic Quadrant once again, we believe reaffirms our commitment to creating people-first workspaces that enhance business and inspire individual potential.

"We are continually investing in our digital services and technologies to adapt our solutions to evolving customer needs, so we are particularly proud of the recognition, which we believe underscores the effectiveness of our offerings. We look forward to building on this recognition as we continue to drive workplace experience, process automation and technological innovation that enables people to succeed at work."

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

