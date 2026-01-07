Acquisition accelerates Ricoh's US presence in the dynamic and growing Pro AV market

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ricoh today announced that it has acquired Presentation Products, Inc. (PPI), a leading New York-based audiovisual (AV) integrator with advanced managed services capabilities. The acquisition expands Ricoh's digital services portfolio in North America by building upon the strengths of Cenero, the company's wholly-owned managed AV services provider, and reinforces its global strategy to support an evolving workplace environment.

Founded in 1994, PPI brings a team of 100 specialists in AV, engineering, design, and technology integration, serving enterprise clients across finance, legal, media, and other high-value sectors. PPI's design and engineering expertise fast-tracks Ricoh's workplace experience strategy, offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that span AV, IT, collaboration platforms, and managed services.

"Ricoh is investing in high-growth digital services that enable enterprises to build more connected, collaborative, and intelligent workplaces," said Bob Lamendola, Chief Digital Services and Delivery Officer, Ricoh North America. "PPI's strong reputation, deep technical expertise, and established presence in New York City, the largest AV market in North America, will immediately increase our ability to deliver integrated workplace solutions at scale."

Ricoh and PPI are committed to a seamless integration that maintains service continuity and exceptional client support. PPI employees will join Cenero in Ricoh's growing digital services organization, gaining access to expanded career paths, training, and resources while maintaining their values that not only reflect the principles of the Ricoh Way, but have also made PPI a trusted partner to its clients for more than 30 years.

"Ricoh's vision for a connected, intelligent workplace aligns perfectly with the work our team has been doing for decades," said Orin Knopp, Founder and CEO of Presentation Products, Inc. "By becoming part of Ricoh, we can bring even greater scale, resources, and innovation to our clients while preserving the culture, expertise, and relationships that define who we are. We're proud to contribute to Ricoh's growing digital services vision and to create new opportunities for our employees and clients alike."

Ricoh continues to make investments globally to deliver enhanced meeting experiences and hybrid work solutions for organizations worldwide, including the acquisition of Cenero (US), DataVision, Pure AV, AVC (EMEA), Videocorp and Go2neXt (Latin America).

Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh's global Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd., stated, "This acquisition is a milestone in our global strategy to invest resources in businesses with future growth potential, such as Workplace Experience. We remain steadfast in advancing our global workplace services capabilities, including AV integration, to empower our clients to tackle challenges in transforming their workspaces and work styles to meet evolving employee and technology needs in shifting workplace environments."

Trafalgar Capital Partners, an M&A advisor with a focus on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, helped facilitate the transaction.

About Presentation Products, Inc.

Presentation Products, Inc. (PPI) is a New York-based corporation specializing in integrated audiovisual solutions and technology-driven design services. Established with a commitment to innovation and client success, PPI delivers end-to-end solutions for commercial environments, including design-build projects, equipment procurement, and installation services. The company has demonstrated consistent growth through strategic projects and a strong focus on quality and customer experience.

PPI operates from its headquarters at 171 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, and maintains a reputation for excellence in project execution, supported by a team of skilled professionals and a culture of continuous improvement. With a history of leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering long-term client relationships, Presentation Products, Inc. remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking advanced presentation and collaboration solutions.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

