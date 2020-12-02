Ricoh Canada has received recognition in two categories, including Legal Process Outsourcing/ Managed Document Review.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. today announced that they have once again been named one of the country's best legal services providers.

"We are proud and honoured to receive this acknowledgement from Canadian Lawyer readers" says Craig Fisk, Ricoh Canada's Vice President of Sales, and leader of Legal Services. "This is our sixth consecutive win which demonstrates the ongoing efforts and expertise that our team consistently delivers to help our clients achieve their business objectives."

Ricoh Canada's Awards for "Legal Process Outsourcing/ Managed Document Review" and "Cloud-Based Practice Management Software/ Solutions" recognize the continued success of their Intelligent Review solution. These latest awards reflect the positive results clients have experienced from partnering with Ricoh Canada on their eDiscovery and document review matters.

"Document review is often a massive and stressful undertaking to our clients both in terms of time and overall eDiscovery cost. We don't take that responsibility lightly," said Jessica Lockett, Director of Legal Operations and Review Solutions at Ricoh Canada. "Our Intelligent Review approach combines the latest review technologies with highly specialized eDiscovery lawyers and case management consultants. The result is a customized and dedicated solution that drives review efficiencies."

This year Canadian Lawyer Magazine readers cast votes for their preferred suppliers and vendors in 38 categories. The award winners represent service providers identified by the legal community as "best in class" with the final list acting as a resource for the legal community when choosing a new vendor or business partner. "We recognize how critical it is that our solutions meet the specific needs of our clients" says Craig Fisk, "and to receive this recognition further validates that we are able to not only provide a positive experience, but deliver on our promise of service excellence."

Ricoh Canada has been providing secure, cloud-based electronic discovery and legal document management solutions to major corporations, law firms and government agencies for over 20 years by uniting human expertise with powerful technologies to deliver exceptional results at a predictable price.

To learn more about Ricoh's Intelligent Review offering, visit ricohediscovery.com/intelligent-review

ABOUT CANADIAN LAWYER MAGAZINE

Launched in 1977, Canadian Lawyer, delivers unbiased reporting and analysis of the legal landscape from coast to coast. Focused on both the practice and the profession, Canadian Lawyer delivers award-winning editorial content that informs, inspires and occasionally inflames the lawyers, corporate counsel, judges, law professors, and students-at-law who consider it a "must-read." It is published in print 10 times a year.

At canadianlawyermag.com exclusive online columnists, videos, and regular updates provide wide and differing viewpoints on and from the legal profession across the country.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com .

© 2020 Ricoh Canada Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Canada Inc.

For further information: Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, Ricoh Canada, Inc., 905.268.5525, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ricoh.ca

