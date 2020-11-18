Ricoh OneSolution simplifies the acquisition, management and monitoring of print related operations for small businesses

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of Ricoh OneSolution, a subscription-based print, scan and document workflow plan designed to simplify print-related operations and cost allocation for small and mid-sized businesses.

Ricoh OneSolution bundles come with a Ricoh multifunction print device; installation and connectivity set up; automatic toner ordering and delivery; remote services monitoring; unlimited onsite service and, for select bundles only, Ricoh Smart Integration, a cloud-based document workflow service to automate common paper-based tasks with the push of a button.

Ricoh OneSolution is designed with flexibility, simplicity and convenience in mind; businesses can easily add or upgrade services as their needs change. With subscription terms ranging from 36, 48 or 60 months, Ricoh OneSolution can accommodate budget requirements of any size.

Ricoh OneSolution eliminates manual and time-consuming tasks, like monitoring and submitting meter reads and print usage, along with ordering toner replacements. With one fixed monthly payment, businesses can print and scan when they need to, without worrying about variable or increasing costs. From order and delivery to set-up and maintenance, the entire process embodies Ricoh's commitment to helping small and medium-sized businesses simplify day-to-day activities with solutions that save time and improve productivity.

"With the growing trend of employees working in hybrid workplaces (home vs office), we want to provide businesses with the right technology that is cost effective and can streamline business operations," said Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, Ricoh Canada Inc.

Ricoh OneSolution is available in three packages: Home Starter, Standard Office and Advanced Office. Optional add-ons for more advanced cloud-based document workflow features are also available.

For more information on Ricoh OneSolution, click here or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

| About Ricoh |



Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).



For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.



© 2020 Ricoh Canada Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Canada Inc.

For further information: Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, Ricoh Canada, Inc., 905.268.5525, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ricoh.ca

