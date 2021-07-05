Ricoh's new managed print solutions reduce IT challenges related to the management of print related devices and software applications

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of two new subscription-based offerings within its Managed Print Services portfolio. Both offerings are designed to reduce operating costs; eliminate the burden on IT teams and accelerate digital transformation for both mid-sized businesses and large enterprise organizations.

Ricoh's Managed Print solution empowers businesses to create the ideal output environment, reduce output costs and utilize valuable IT resources. Organizations can now access greater insights from new analytics capabilities allowing them to make faster, more informed business decisions related to their print ecosystem. The process automation capabilities of this portfolio also help businesses to rapidly digitize core workflows to connect with customers, partners and remote workers in powerful new ways

Ricoh's Managed Print solution also provides a full range of both physical and digital print service options – enabling businesses to rapidly scale up or down based on-demand and pay only for those services required.

The Ricoh Managed Print portfolio comprises of the following new offerings:

Ricoh Managed Print Application Services (MPAS)

MPAS offers businesses the option to customize a combination of application-related services that includes software implementation, cloud IT infrastructure hosting and end-user technical support services.

Ricoh Managed Print as a Service (MPaaS)

MPaaS provides on-demand access to physical services, including supplies management, device deployment and physical device management.

With this new portfolio offering, organizations can now transition their entire IT infrastructure supporting their print ecosystem into the cloud and leave administration to Ricoh's Managed Print experts. Smaller businesses looking for more cost-effective management of their print ecosystem now have the option to implement the right combination of software applications to efficiently managed their devices' output.

As organizations plan for a safe return to the office, they may need to redefine their print infrastructure. By supporting the needs of the evolving hybrid workforce, organizations can actively create positive change. For better.

"Shifting your print ecosystem to a cloud-based model delivers exceptional support for business continuity," says Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, Ricoh Canada. "By protecting core workflows against unexpected disruptions, Ricoh can help your business ensure that employees have continuous, anytime-anywhere access to information and content needed to keep your business moving forward."

For more information on Ricoh Managed Print Solutions, click here or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com .

© 2021 Ricoh Canada Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Canada Inc.

For further information: Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, Ricoh Canada Inc., 905.268.5525, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ricoh.ca

