Ricoh Canada partners with Women of Influence to host the 2020 Top 25 Women of Influence™ Awards

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. has partnered with Women of Influence to celebrate Canada's most accomplished role models at the 2020 Top 25 Women of Influence Awards Luncheon. This year's key speakers include Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Sally Armstrong (Canadian journalist, author and human rights activist) and Top 25 Award recipient Autumn Peltier, Anishinabek Nation Chief Water Commissioner.

Ricoh's partnership with Women of Influence represents an important milestone as part of its commitment towards supporting and celebrating diversity and inclusion. Partnering with Women of Influence reinforces Ricoh's Founding Principles – "Love your neighbor," "Love your country," and "Love your work" – and acts as a valuable opportunity towards highlighting female empowerment and leadership.

"Our partnership with Women of Influence is perfectly aligned with Ricoh's brand message of imagine. change.," says Eric Fletcher, Vice President of Marketing at Ricoh Canada. "We're proud to celebrate the accomplishments of female leaders who have driven positive change for everyone in Canada."

"Partnering with Ricoh compliments our shared vision in recognizing and celebrating the diverse accomplishments of role models across Canada," said Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO, Head of Events & Programming.

This year's Top 25 Women of Influence Awards Luncheon will honour the achievements of female leaders across a variety of sectors and career stages for their contributions to women's advancement. These successes include incredible feats, from launching meaningful initiatives to winning awards on the world stage. The Top 25 Women are academics and executives, athletes and activists, and, by any benchmark, individuals of immeasurable influence.

About the Event

About Women of Influence

Women of Influence, now in its 26th year, is one of North America's leading organizations dedicated to the advancement of women in the workforce. With global events, print and digital content, and courses in executive leadership, Women of Influence annually reaches over 300,000 professional women and men across Canada and internationally. Signature events include the Women of Influence Spotlight Series and the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. For more information, please visit www.womenofinfluence.ca.



| About Ricoh| Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communication services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit: www.ricoh.com © 2020 Ricoh Canada Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

