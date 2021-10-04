New ransomware containment solution stops the spread of ransomware encryption, helps keep data secured, safeguards against financial loss and reduces recovery time

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. today announced the launch of its new ransomware Containment Service that leverages RansomCare (RC) powered by Bullwall. Ransomware attacks are one of the top security threats to businesses in Canada and around the world through their increase in frequency and impact. RansomCare is a revolutionary final line of defense providing multi-layered security detection to identify, contain and isolate ransomware outbreaks at the entry point.

"With the proliferation of successful ransomware attacks in Canada it has become paramount that businesses of all sizes rethink their cybersecurity strategies and defenses. Ransomware attacks have become incredibly easy to execute and can cost corporations not only millions of dollars, but also damage to their reputation and brand." said Scott Charlton, Director Innovation & Alliances Marketing, Ricoh Canada. RansomCare is a vital element to an in-depth defense security strategy and acts as a last line of defense to stop an attack in near real-time."

With the capacity to infect up to 10,000 files per minute, per infected device, ransomware is a form of malicious software, or malware. It encrypts files and documents, holding computers and data files hostage, while drastically impacting downtime that can contribute to data loss and network downtime and bring businesses to a halt.

RansomCare ensures that business data is protected from cyberattacks with advanced, integrated tools for comprehensive data protection, including:

Active file monitoring to detect known and unknown ransomware variants and immediately alert security administrators of threats;

Quick response to infected devices to halt illegitimate encryption, preventing mass spread to files and reducing risk of expensive recovery efforts;

Informed recovery of impacted files, simplifying backup restoration and logging attack details for additional insight;

Detailed reporting and exported incident reporting for key stakeholders and data authorities.

Ricoh's RansomCare, powered by Bullwall, monitors networks in near real time using multiple detection tactics to instantly detect the signs of ransomware at work. RansomCare responds by isolating and quarantining the compromised user and quickly identifying encrypted files to restore them from backup while automating necessary incident reporting.

For more information on RansomCare, click here or follow along and engage on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2021 Ricoh Canada Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are

the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Canada Inc.

For further information: Eric Fletcher, Vice President, Marketing, Ricoh Canada, Inc., 905.268.5525, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ricoh.ca

