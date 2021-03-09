Ricoh Canada is the first Canada-based eDiscovery provider to obtain this exclusive partnership

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. today announced that it has become a RelativityOne Gold Partner in recognition of its exceptional experience, customer satisfaction, staff training and certification. At present, Ricoh Canada is one of only four companies worldwide and the only Canadian company to hold this designation.

"We are thrilled to be a RelativityOne Gold Partner," said Craig Fisk, Ricoh Canada's Vice President of Sales, and leader of Legal Services. "It is clear that Relativity is the leader in the eDiscovery space, and, through this elevated status, we continue our dedication to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions."

The RelativityOne Gold status is part of the Relativity Partner Program and was put in place to recognize organizations that have reached the highest bar for experience using the company's software. To achieve Gold status, Ricoh Canada met and exceeded high expectations for RelativityOne usage and customer experience. Additionally, Ricoh Canada developed two custom applications which have helped clients locate documents, streamline projects and recover costs.

"Integrating industry-leading technology into our professional services offering is part of the Ricoh Canada fabric," said Andrea Williams, Vice President of Technology and Emerging Solutions, at Ricoh eDiscovery. "Between our partnership and the support of our team of eDiscovery experts, we allow our clients to make the most of the RelativityOne platform. We are proud to continue leading with our philosophy of 'Change. For better.' in the Canadian Legal Services sector."

Backed by an ISO 9001:2015 quality-certification, Ricoh Canada offers end-to-end case management from Relativity-certified professionals across Canada who hold over 60 total certifications. The Ricoh Approach enables clients to optimize their investment by leveraging the most powerful features, workflows and best practices in RelativityOne from the onset. A Relativity Approved Data Migration Partner, Ricoh Canada also demonstrates its ability to support RelativityOne standard practices for data migration.

"Throughout the last decade, Ricoh Canada has been a dedicated partner delivering an exceptional experience for its customers, particularly in the cloud with RelativityOne," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "With two custom applications on the Relativity App Hub and a key focus on the use of RelativityOne's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Ricoh Canada demonstrates how important it is to not only keep up with the latest technology, but iterate and innovate on top of it. I'm looking forward to seeing what they come up with next and how they'll continue to shape the industry."

