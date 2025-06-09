New Series introduces several advancements, including an industry-first staple-less binding option, that further empowers businesses—from enterprises to in-plants, marketing agencies to commercial printers—to produce professional materials in-house

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ricoh today announced the launch of its newest color light-production sheet-fed digital printers, the RICOH Pro C5400S and RICOH Pro C5410S (RICOH Pro C5400S Series). With professional color consistency and precise front-to-back registration, the RICOH Pro C5400S Series offers the powerful production print quality of higher-volume presses in a more compact and versatile design, allowing businesses such as marketing agencies to outsource less work, and commercial printers to keep shorter-run print jobs from tying up larger production systems.

Building on the strengths of its predecessors, the RICOH Pro C5300S and RICOH Pro C5310S, the RICOH Pro C5400S Series inherits key features, such as high-speed output and excellent paper handling while delivering significant improvements in core performance. The warm-up time has been drastically reduced from 120 seconds to 26 seconds*1 for the Pro C5410S, and 30 seconds*1 for the Pro C5400S, greatly boosting user productivity. The scanning*3 speed has also increased, and the adoption of capacitive touch significantly enhances usability and response of the 10.1" Smart Operation Panel. Additionally, the Series features an industry-first*2 staple-less binding option for the SR5130 and SR5140 finishers that uses water to moisten and press pages together, enabling staple-less binding up to 16 sheets*4 (80 gsm/20lb bond), reducing injury and waste from staples, and making it easier to shred and recycle documents.

With high-image quality, versatile media handling capabilities, and print speeds up to 80 ppm, the RICOH Pro C5400S Series meets a wide range of promotional material applications in light-production printing, supporting customers to drive revenue growth. In-plant and franchise print shops can expand their services with greater media support for coated, specialty, and synthetic stocks up to 360 gsm, adding immediate value to their operations with a system that can serve as the center of their production environment. Moreover, expanded core specifications heighten ease of use in office settings, contributing to greater operational efficiency.

For print service providers and commercial printers, the RICOH Pro C5400S Series serves as high-quality, light-production print devices with improved image registration accuracy, achieved through refined paper feeding stability and more precise image adjustment functions. Additionally, an upgraded user interface for paper settings ensures consistent print quality, providing strong support for professional printing operations.

"The RICOH Pro C5400S Series is our latest innovation in light-production printing," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Chief Global Sales Strategy Division and North America Sales Officer, RICOH Graphic Communications. "Designed to deliver superior color quality, efficiency, and reliability, the Series carries the heart of many of our larger sheet-fed platforms, but in a more compact configuration that enables businesses to expand their print applications and produce professional-grade materials without having to go outside of their office or shop, or impede on other systems in their production facility. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of production print technology, and this launch represents the next step in meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

The RICOH Pro C5400S Series is currently on display at IPMA 2025, June 8-12, at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, WA. Attendees can visit Ricoh's booth to learn more about the new Series, as well as Ricoh's full lineup of production and commercial print technology and solutions.

Key features and benefits of the RICOH Pro C5400S Series

For Enterprise

Enhanced usability and efficiency for office environments.

Faster startup and output: Warm-up time of just 26 seconds* 1 for the Pro C5410S and 30 seconds* 1 for the Pro C5400S. First copy output in full color as fast as 6.5 seconds* 1 for the Pro C5410S and 7.2 seconds* 1 for the Pro C5400S.

for the Pro C5410S and 30 seconds* for the Pro C5400S. First copy output in full color as fast as 6.5 seconds* for the Pro C5410S and 7.2 seconds* for the Pro C5400S. Improved scanning* 3 speed: Duplex scanning up to 300 pages per minute. New AI-powered orientation detection and support for continuous scans of small-format documents, such as business cards, enhancing workflow efficiency.

speed: Duplex scanning up to 300 pages per minute. New AI-powered orientation detection and support for continuous scans of small-format documents, such as business cards, enhancing workflow efficiency. New capacitive touch: Android-based 10.1" Smart Operation Panel upgraded with capacitive technology for improved touch response, enhancing user experience.

Versatile media capability and advanced finishing options.

Supports various types of media, including coated paper, waterproof paper, envelopes, clear files, and long sheet printing up to 51 inches or 1,300 mm to increase output possibilities.

Industry-first* 2 staple-less binding function: Uses water to moisten and press pages together, binding up to 16 sheets* 4 , ideal for safety-conscious environments, such as food services and educational institutions like kindergartens and nursing care facilities. It does not require consumables and is designed to allow easy waste separation at the time of disposal, showing consideration for the environment.

staple-less binding function: Uses water to moisten and press pages together, binding up to 16 sheets* , ideal for safety-conscious environments, such as food services and educational institutions like kindergartens and nursing care facilities. It does not require consumables and is designed to allow easy waste separation at the time of disposal, showing consideration for the environment. Compact folding unit: The paper folding option has been reduced in width to about 8.22 inches, less than half of the previous model, achieving a space-saving design. It supports the folding of coated paper and tri-folding of long sheets, expanding the range of compatible tasks and business for customers.

For Commercial Printing

Advanced functionality for stable and high-quality output.

New optional envelope fusing unit: Operator installed and easy to use, it offers improved print quality and printing speed of envelopes, reducing waste associated with envelope printing and boosting productivity.

Improved paper transport stability: Redesigned Vacuum Feed Large Capacity Input Tray (LCIT) improves paper transport stability and significantly enhances image registration accuracy for duplex and long sheet printing.

Advanced image alignment: Trapezoidal and right-angle correction functions for even higher precision in image alignment.

Enhanced paper setting user interface: Operators can easily adjust and program paper settings for optimal print performance based on their print application, which further enhances the overall output quality.

Simplified transfer conditions adjustment: Outputs adjustment charts (sample prints) for multiple transfer conditions, allowing users to select their desired result, streamlining setup and minimizing pre-printing adjustment time.

Expansive selection of inline finishers: Option to add new GBC Steampunch Plus to support more binding and punch applications, and new Plockmatic 435e series finishers for saddle stitch booklet making.

Environmental qualities

The use of post-consumer recycled materials has increased by more than five times compared to the previous models, contributing to customers' environmental management and sustainability initiatives.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ricoh.ca/en-CA/products/commercial-industrial-printing.

*1 Minimum time under specific conditions. Actual warm-up time may vary depending on printing conditions.

*2 As of June 9, 2025. Based on Ricoh research.

*3 The scanner (Document Feeder) is available as an option in certain regions.

*4 Up to 16 sheets for corner binding, or up to 12 sheets for 2-position binding.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2025 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

