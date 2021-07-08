Ricky Chabot is joining Supermax Healthcare Canada team

LONGUEUIL, QC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Nicolas Bergeron and Supermax Canada are pleased to announce the arrival of M. Ricky Chabot as Vice-President, Sales.

We are convinced that the hiring of Mr. Ricky Chabot will have a positive impact within Supermax. His expertise will help achieve new goals and position the company at an enviable level nationally.

As National Director for Eastern Canada, Mr. Chabot worked for several years for a Canadian distributor in the field of personal protective equipment. One of his roles was to oversee all sales and marketing activities. A committed and passionate person, Ricky's goal is to develop the industrial division of Supermax Healthcare Canada so that it becomes a leader across Canada.

Please join us in welcoming him to the company.

About Supermax Healthcare Canada

Founded in 2004, Supermax Healthcare Canada is a division of the Supermax Group based in Berhad, Malaysia. Supermax Corp in the second biggest disposable glove manufacturer worldwide. Supermax's brand is a synonym of quality.

SOURCE Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc.

For further information: If you have more questions, you can contact Mr. Norm Vocino at the following contact information: 514-679-3451, [email protected]