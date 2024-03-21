Richmond resident charged with violating Securities Act

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - A Richmond man has been charged with two offences under B.C.'s Securities Act after an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Branch of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC).

Richard Yung Shyang Chen made his first appearance March 18 in Vancouver Provincial Court on charges of trading in securities without being registered in the prescribed category and distributing securities without filing a prospectus, in connection to misconduct that allegedly took place in Burnaby in 2017 and 2018.

Chen is accused of violating "quasi-criminal" provisions of the Securities Act, which can carry the possibility of imprisonment, probation or restitution orders.

The charges have not been proven.

