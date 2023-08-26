The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to refresh community spaces and stimulate local economies

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout Richmond, communities are welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces.

Richmond Olympic Oval receives $750,000 to create a new outdoor event space in Richmond, B.C. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, announced an investment of $750,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for the Richmond Olympic Oval. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

This support allowed the Richmond Olympic Oval to develop a multi-use outdoor venue with new sports fields, courts and other amenities including a fitness area, seating and lighting. The venue, called "The Fields", will provide space for community gatherings, encourage sport tourism, and create a hub for outdoor recreation programming.

Projects like these help communities and businesses in British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellness, create jobs, and grow the local economy.

Quotes

"These investments demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces brings communities together and will ensure that Richmond thrives well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Today's investment will allow Richmond residents to enjoy the enhanced outdoor community space at the Richmond Olympic Oval. Community spaces are the backbone of our neighbourhoods- providing people from all backgrounds and age groups an opportunity to relax, connect and enjoy amenities in their local neighbourhood. I am pleased that our Government was a part of making The Fields possible for Richmondites."

- Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre

"Through the support of the Pacific Economic Development Canada Community Revitalization Fund and other partners, the Richmond Olympic Oval has been able to further expand its outdoor sport, fitness, tourism, and event infrastructure. The all-weather fields provide a new outdoor sports and event facility that will attract sporting events and hosting opportunities from across Canada and beyond. Such events contribute millions of dollars annually to our local economy and reinforce Richmond's reputation as a vibrant and active community."

- Malcolm Brodie, Mayor, City of Richmond

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. In 2022, PacifiCan opened new offices in Victoria , Campbell River , Kelowna , Cranbrook , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St John , serving businesses and communities across the province.

, , , , , and , serving businesses and communities across the province. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

