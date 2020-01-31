Richardson GMP Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Darren Molloy, Head of Trading, Director, GMP Securities, joined Mark Jarrett, Head of Market Operations, Equities and Derivatives, TMX Group, to open the market to congratulate the winners of the annual University of Guelph case competition sponsored by Richardson GMP. Third-year Management, Economics and Finance students at the University of Guelph compete to win a day building experience and networking in Toronto at Richardson GMP's head office. Richardson GMP is a national independent wealth management firm serving Canadian families and business owners across the country. Richardson GMP Limited is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund.