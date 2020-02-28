Richard Shortt to replace Roger Poirier as President of Rush Truck Centres of Canada Limited

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Rush Truck Centres of Canada Limited, which operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships across Ontario, today announced that Vice President of Operations, Richard Shortt, will be appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company following the planned departure of Roger Poirier, CFA, on February 28th, 2020, after two years in the President role. Kevin Tallman will remain as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"The Rush Truck Centres Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Richard Shortt as our next President," said Rusty Rush, Chairman of the Company. "Richard is a proven, seasoned executive who has played an important role in the company's strategic transformation over the last decade. Richard has a long history of successes within the commercial vehicle dealership industry and has deep breadth of experience across the Company's various business segments."

"In his tenure as our President, Roger Poirier has re-energized the Company as a strong competitor and further established the Company as the industry's growth leader in Canada. He has led several corporate reorganization initiatives, including acquisitions and divestitures, as well as extensive cost saving implementations. Roger was integral to the formation of the Company and integration with Rush Enterprises Inc., which will continue to provide ongoing operational synergies and enhance the Company's network effect into the United States. Roger has partnered closely with Richard Shortt over the last two years in anticipation of the planned transition for Richard to assume the role of President," said Rusty Rush.

"Roger's strong leadership skills were present throughout his time at the Company, and I'm sure that everyone at the Company benefitted from his professionalism. I'm personally very appreciative of the time Roger spent with us as President," added Kevin Tallman.

Roger Poirier stated: "I am so proud of our collective efforts to strive for constant improvement over the last few years and I remain grateful to the entire Rush Truck Centres of Canada team for being so welcoming and receptive to change. Partnering with Kevin Tallman has been an exceptional professional experience. Thanks to Kevin and his family, the organization that I joined two years ago was already well positioned as a platform for growth as they had established a strong corporate culture that put ethics and customer service first. More recently, working with the team at Rush Enterprises has given me the opportunity to work closely with a truly entrepreneurial and professionally managed public company. I'm so pleased to have played a role in bringing these two companies together to form such a strong partnership."

Richard Shortt has more than 25 years of dealer operations and management experience. He joined Kevin Tallman's organization as Branch Manager in 2007 and was subsequently promoted to Vice President of Operations shortly thereafter. Richard started his career in the commercial vehicle dealership industry in the early 1990's as general manager of a dealership. Richard has a strong history of working in, and managing, all facets of an ever-expanding Canadian dealership network. He has a firm understanding of the needs of his customers and maintains a true passion for the business.

About Rush Truck Centres of Canada Limited

Rush Truck Centres of Canada Limited operates the largest International Truck dealership network in Canada. Rush Truck Centres of Canada Limited is owned by a subsidiary of Rush Enterprises, Inc. and the former dealer principles of Tallman Group, which previously owned and operated the dealership assets that now comprise Rush Truck Centres of Canada Limited. The company employs over 600 people and operates 14 locations, 2 collision centres and 6 associate locations in Ontario offering commercial trucks and trailers. In addition, the company operates an Idealease franchise that includes over 1,100 trucks in its lease and rental fleet.

SOURCE Rush Truck Centres of Canada

For further information: Press Contact: Nicola Shortt, 289-404-0334, [email protected]