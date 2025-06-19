Rush Truck Centres of Canada Acquires Leeds Transit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Rush Truck Centres of Canada, a subsidiary of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA and RUSHB), the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Leeds Transit, a leading Canadian bus dealership group covering Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes.

The newly formed division will operate under the name Rush Bus Centres of Canada and will function as a separate business unit within Rush Truck Centres of Canada.

Leeds Transit is now Rush Bus Centres (CNW Group/Rush Truck Centres of Canada)

As part of the acquisition, Rush Bus Centres will continue operations at Leeds Transit's current dealership locations in Elgin, Ontario; Woodstock, Ontario; and St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Quebec. The division will offer the full lineup of IC Bus and Collins Bus products throughout its regional territory.

"We are very excited to announce this transaction," said Kevin G. Tallman, CEO of Rush Truck Centres of Canada. "Leeds Transit is a highly respected name in the bus industry. We are grateful to Kelly Backholm and his family for the opportunity to carry forward the legacy of this outstanding company. This acquisition supports our strategic goal to expand our geographic dealership footprint in Ontario and further diversify our product portfolio in Canada. I am pleased to welcome all Leeds Transit employees to the Rush Enterprises family, and we look forward to working with them to serve both existing and future bus customers across Eastern Canada."

"After 55 years serving the Canadian bus market, Leeds Transit is very pleased that Rush Truck Centres of Canada will be leading our company forward. Rush Truck Centres is by far the best choice for all our employees and customers with their many service dealerships that were built on the same family values as ours. To all our Leeds employees, past and present, I would like to say thank you on behalf of Aaron, Brennan and myself, it's been one of the greatest honours of my life to work with you, and I'm looking forward to your continued success and growth," adds Kelly Backholm, President, Leeds Transit.

About Rush Truck Centres of Canada

Rush Truck Centres of Canada is part of Rush Enterprises, Inc., which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with over 150 locations across 23 U.S. states and 15 dealerships plus 6 associate locations in Ontario, Canada. Since 1973, Rush has provided a full-service, one-stop shop for commercial vehicles, offering new and used sales for heavy- and medium-duty brands including International Truck, IC Bus, Collins Bus, Isuzu, Kalmar Ottawa, and Battle Motors. The company also offers heavy-haul and live bottom trailers, parts, service, collision repair, and leasing and rental solutions through Idealease. For more information, visit www.rushtruckcentres.ca.

About Leeds Transit

Founded in 1970 by Roy Backholm and currently led by Kelly Backholm, Leeds Transit has grown into the largest bus dealership group in Canada. Leeds Transit is a full-service commercial and school bus dealership group offering parts, sales, and service for IC Bus, Collins and Trans Tech, from three locations in Ontario and Quebec.

SOURCE Rush Truck Centres of Canada

Media Contacts: Nicola Shortt, 289-404-0334, [email protected]