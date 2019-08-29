Richard Mille Watches, Graff Diamonds and Patek Philippe Watches Available at Birks-Operated Stores

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Birks Group is proud to announce the opening of the Richard Mille boutique at its downtown Vancouver flagship, located at 698 West Hastings. The completion of the boutique earlier this year unveiled its own branded doorway, facing onto Granville Street.

In the fall 2018, Birks opened the first standalone Graff boutique in Canada showcasing one-of-a-kind diamond collections alongside the renowned watchmaker Patek Philippe. Both Graff and Patek Philippe boutiques are located at 598 West Georgia Street, Vancouver.

Over the last few years, Maison Birks has implemented a multi-million dollar capex program to renovate and remodel its retail stores as part of its transformation plan. Earlier this year, Birks reopened its impressive flagship store on Bloor Street in Toronto, less than a year after unveiling the spectacular renovation of its historic downtown Montreal flagship in the summer of 2018, which also features an adjacent restaurant and luxury boutique hotel in the same building.

As part of the Company's omnichannel strategy, further renovations are planned as Birks modernizes its store network with a design concept that offers a fresh take on Birks' legacy by redefining the watch and jewellery shopping experience. Focused on a product offering of the world's leading fine jewellery and timepiece brands, most of which are exclusive to Birks, the Company has established what is now the highest standard for jewellery and timepiece shopping in Canada. Birks offers a comfortable and casual store concept, in tune with its target customer; women who buy for themselves, the finest jewellery enthusiasts, and the most sought-after watch lovers in the world.

ABOUT BIRKS GROUP INC.

The Birks story began four centuries ago in Sheffield, England. The brand truly came to life in 1879 when Henry Birks opened a jewellery boutique in the heart of Montreal, Canada. What began as one man's dream became an iconic Canadian brand that is now distributed internationally. Birks collections are inspired by Canadian nature and the brand's rich heritage, offering classic styles with an edgy flair. The Company operates 26 stores under the Birks brand in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand and two retail locations in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands. Birks Collections are available at Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to several jewellery retailers across North America. Birks has become Canada's premier retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts. Additional information can be found on Birks' web site, www.birks.com.

