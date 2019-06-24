Riceberry Rice - A Healthful Game Changer from Thailand

BANGKOK, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand has introduced a project called "Think RICE, Think THAILAND" to encourage international community to pay attention to consumer health and to raise awareness on the national crop by providing a wider range of knowledge, ranging from national agricultural history, standards and Thai rice quality.

Thailand has a wide range of rice varieties, but one stands out as a healthful game changer -- the Riceberry Rice. This nutritious grain from Thailand has gained widespread popularity across the world.