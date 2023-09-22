RHRA Recognizes Remarkable Retirement Home Residents and Community Partner

Recipients of RHRA's 2023 Resident Champion and Partner in Protection Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2023 Resident Champion and Partner in Protection Awards. Resident Sophie Krausz of Baycrest Terraces in North York received the Resident Champion Award and Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario received the Partner in Protection Award. Both were honoured at RHRA's Recognition Event on September 21, 2023.

Each year, RHRA invites retirement homes across the province to nominate residents who help enrich the lives of other residents and their communities. Their stories highlight the selfless actions of residents and the meaningful impact they are having on those around them.

Ms. Krausz has been selected for her tireless leadership efforts including her advocacy work with the Residents' Council, her engagement of others in activities to create a strong community and her caring nature and generosity towards her fellow residents.

RHRA also recognized four outstanding Resident Champion Award finalists, in alphabetical order:

Winnie Colero of Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough

of Rubidge Retirement Residence in Frances Durdle of Kingsway Arms at Elgin Lodge in Port Elgin

of at Elgin Lodge in Alan Fletcher of Scarborough Retirement Residence in Scarborough

of Scarborough Retirement Residence in Murray and Pat Wood of Tapestry at Village Gate West in Toronto

RHRA's Partner in Protection Award is given to a community partner who has provided invaluable assistance to RHRA as part of its work to protect residents. Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario was selected because of the crucial role it plays in working with the RHRA and many of Ontario's 780 licensed retirement homes to keep residents safe and help ensure their well being. EAPO has worked collaboratively with RHRA and the retirement sector since 2021 providing customized education and training to them identify elder abuse and to take the necessary steps to intervene and/or report.

Quotes

"The actions of our partners deserve to be recognized as they have a tangible and positive impact on retirement home residents and the community. I am grateful for Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario's work in providing targeted, comprehensive training to those who care for our seniors and for their significant contributions in preventing harm. EAPO continuously steps up when needed to help ensure residents have the care they require, the safety they deserve and the support they need."

Jay O'Neill Registrar and CEO, RHRA

"The drive, spirit and dedication of these residents in making a difference in their homes and communities should serve as inspiration to us all. These outstanding individuals should be extremely proud of their actions, and I want to offer my sincerest thanks to Sophie Krausz and all our finalists for everything they are doing to support their fellow residents and to create a community."

Alex Yuan Chair, RHRA Board of Directors

"It is encouraging to see so many countless seniors volunteering in their retirement homes to make a difference. It is incredibly important that seniors stay active and socially connected and it is rewarding to see retirement home residents finding ways to contribute in such meaningful ways. I applaud Ms. Krausz and all the resident nominees for their dedication, selflessness and humanity."

Raymond Cho, Ontario's Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

About the Resident Champion Award

RHRA established the Resident Champion Award in 2018 after Frank Kajfes, a beloved member of RHRA's Stakeholder Advisory Council who was devoted to improving the lives of seniors and the lives of the people in his retirement home community. As an educator, he was generous, humorous and optimistic and believed in the importance of empowering people through education. In his later years, that passion translated into his work to empower seniors to stay informed and know their rights so that they can live in security and with dignity in retirement homes.

About the Partner in Protection Award

RHRA's Partner in Protection Award recognizes an organization that has partnered with RHRA to introduce better protections for retirement home residents. These protections represent a sustainable change that is meaningful and tangible to residents' safety and well-being.

About RHRA

The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority's (RHRA) core responsibility is to enhance residents' safety and consumer protection in Ontario's licensed retirement homes. RHRA is a regulator, educator, advisor, and trusted partner, with a singular focus on ensuring that retirement homes operate in a manner that supports residents in living with dignity, respect, privacy, and autonomy, in security, safety, and comfort, and that residents can make informed choices about their care options.

SOURCE Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority

For further information: Media Inquiries: To learn more about the 2023 Resident Champions or Partner in Protection, including interview requests, please contact: Phil Norris, Manager of Communications, [email protected]