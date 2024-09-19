RHRA Recognizes Remarkable Retirement Home Residents and Community Partner

Recipients of RHRA's 2024 Resident Champion and Partner in Protection Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2024 Resident Champion Award and Partner in Protection Award.

Resident Aria Schifman of V!VA Thornhill Woods Retirement Community in Vaughan received the Resident Champion Award and Ontario Health atHome from Chatham received the Partner in Protection Award. Both were honoured at today's RHRA's Recognition Event.

Each year, the RHRA invites retirement homes, residents and community members across the province to nominate remarkable residents who help enrich the lives of fellow community members. Their stories highlight the selfless actions of residents and the meaningful impact they are having on those around them.

Mr. Schifman was selected as this year's award recipient by RHRA's Stakeholder Advisory Council for championing belonging, learning and social activity in his licensed retirement home. Mr. Schifman is the president of V!VA Thornhill Woods' Community Council, organizes a weekly community program for residents to share their stories and talents, welcomes and socializes with new residents, and has worked with community members to organize informative sessions on topics of interest and importance to his fellow residents. For example, he has arranged for speakers on mental health and cognitive impairment in older adults for the benefit of his retirement home community. Mr. Schifman's contributions to his home and community make him a deserving recipient of this award.

RHRA also recognized nine outstanding Resident Champion Award finalists, in alphabetical order:

Hilda Billing of Chartwell Regency Retirement Residence in Mississauga

of Chartwell Regency Retirement Residence in Joyce Gratton of Ashwood Manor Retirement Home in London

of Ashwood Manor Retirement Home in Marjorie Kennedy of Barrhaven Retirement Community in Ottawa

of Barrhaven Retirement Community in Helen-Mae Lawrie of Caressant Care Retirement Home in Marmora

of Caressant Care Retirement Home in Marlene Mclean of Regency Retirement Home in Port Hope

of Regency Retirement Home in Betty Price of Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough

of Applewood Retirement Residence in Marguerite Sumeraj of Parkland on the Glen in Mississauga

of Parkland on the Glen in Sheila Waldron of Heritage Place Retirement Residence in Burlington

of Heritage Place Retirement Residence in Greg Webb of Normandy Retirement Living in Kingston

The RHRA's Partner in Protection Award is given to a community partner who has provided invaluable assistance to RHRA in support of its resident protection mandate. Ontario Health atHome from Chatham was selected for going above and beyond to support the RHRA in safeguarding resident wellbeing in a local home that was struggling financially. Together with RHRA's Crisis Support function, Ontario Health atHome took a resident-centric approach, prioritizing their efforts based on resident needs and helping them find alternative accommodation before the home ceased operating.

Quotes

"The actions of these residents and our partner truly warrant recognition as they have contributed to the safety, social belonging and overall wellbeing of older adults living in licenced retirement homes. Residents like Aria Schifman have gone above and beyond to make a difference in their home and community, and serve as an inspiration to us all. I am also grateful to Ontario Health atHome from Chatham for their dedicated collaboration and timely support of residents in need."

Jay O'Neill

Registrar and CEO, RHRA

"The commitment and dedication of these residents, who strive to make a positive difference for their peers and community, should serve as motivation to us all. I want to express my deepest appreciation to Aria Schifman and all the RHRA finalists for their exceptional contributions to supporting and enriching their retirement communities. I would also like to extend my appreciation to Ontario Health atHome from Chatham for their steadfast support of the RHRA's resident protection mandate."

Alex Yuan

Chair, RHRA Board of Directors

"It is truly uplifting to hear how licensed retirement home residents have fostered a vibrant community where their peers can remain socially connected, actively engaged and continue to develop new skills and interests. Their voluntary contributions have a profound and positive impact on fellow residents, families and their retirement community. I applaud Mr. Schifman and all award nominees for their remarkable compassion and dedication to the wellbeing and contributions of older adults across this great province."

Raymond Cho, Ontario's Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

About the Resident Champion Award

RHRA established the Resident Champion Award in 2018 after Frank Kajfes, a beloved member of RHRA's Stakeholder Advisory Council who was devoted to improving the lives of seniors and the lives of the people in his retirement home community. As an educator, he was generous, humorous and optimistic, and believed in the importance of empowering people through education. In his later years, that passion translated into his work to empower seniors to stay informed and know their rights so that they can live with dignity, choice and confidence in licensed retirement homes.

About the Partner in Protection Award

The RHRA's Partner in Protection Award recognizes an organization that has partnered with RHRA to support the delivery of its vital resident protection mandate. The recipient of this award has demonstrated exceptional collaboration and unwavering commitment to enhancing resident safety and wellbeing in Ontario's licensed retirement homes.

About RHRA

The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority's (RHRA) core responsibility is to enhance residents' safety and consumer protection in Ontario's licensed retirement homes. RHRA is a regulator, educator, advisor, and trusted partner, with a singular focus on ensuring that retirement homes operate in a manner that supports residents in living with dignity, respect, privacy, and autonomy, in security, safety, and comfort, and that residents can make informed choices about their care options.

SOURCE Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority

Media Inquiries: To learn more about the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, the Resident Champion Award, or the Partner in Protection Award, please contact: Kurtis Barrett, Manager of Public Affairs, [email protected]