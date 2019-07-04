Rhapsody Enters Quebec Market With Launch of New Purpose-Built Luxury Rental in Laval

Central Parc Laval's first phase consists of 22-storey architecturally stunning tower offering 198 new rental apartment units. The property features a variety of one, two and three bedroom rental apartments and a host of amenities and facilities for the exclusive use of residents, which includes a stunning rooftop sky lounge with an infinity pool and outdoor fire pits, a gym, pet spa and parcel acceptance lockers. Move ins commenced on July 1 st to coincide with Quebec's Moving Day and will continue until the building is completed, which is currently scheduled for the end of summer.

"This exciting new project not only marks Rhapsody's entrance into the Quebec market, but also marks the introduction of a new concept of property management and resident services to renters in the Greater Montreal Area," says Rob Martin, Senior Vice President for Rhapsody. "Rhapsody offers the highest level of service and professionalism to its residents, and we anticipate that this will be a game-changer for renters in this market, who have been generally underserved in this regard."

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody Property Management Services ("Rhapsody") is the premier multifamily property management and development advisory firm in Canada focused on purpose-built luxury rental communities. Headquartered in Toronto, Rhapsody's approach to developing and operating apartment communities offers a level of sophistication and insight previously unavailable in Canada. Rhapsody's experience launching new residential rental properties and curating luxury communities nation-wide sets a new standard of excellence in the Canadian apartment industry, creating great homes for residents and unlocking value for clients. For more information on Rhapsody, its portfolio and services, please visit www.rhapsodyliving.ca/

