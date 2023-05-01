RF CAPITAL REPORTS AUA OF $36.3 BILLION FOR APRIL 2023

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today reported preliminary month-end assets under administration (AUA) of $36.3 billion as of April 30, 2023, up $0.3 billion or almost 0.8% from last month. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and the Company's shareholders to assess operating performance.

AUA ($ billions) April 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 % Change Month-

Over-Month AUA1 $36.3 $36.0 0.8 %

1. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of client assets and is common to the wealth management business. AUA represents the market value of client assets managed and administered by Richardson Wealth Limited, including U.S. RIA, off-book, and Connected Wealth assets on which the Company earns commissions and fees.

Annual General Meeting

As a reminder, the Company will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the Meeting), in person, at the Toronto Region Board of Trade, on Thursday, May 4, at 11:00 a.m. (EST). The Chair of RF Capital's Board of Directors, Donald Wright, will host the Meeting. President and Chief Executive Officer, Kish Kapoor, will discuss the financial and strategic highlights of 2022 and provide an update on the financial results for first quarter 2023. A slide presentation and live audio webcast will be accessible at https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/shareholder-meetings/.

A description of the matters to be addressed at the Meeting are included in the meeting materials, as defined below.

Meeting Details

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. (EST) Venue: Toronto Region Board of Trade, 100 Queens Quay East, 3rd Floor

Kitchener & Oakville Meeting Rooms Voting Deadline: Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EST)

To learn more about the Company, please visit our website to view our 2022 annual report and our latest recruiting brochure.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $36.3 billion in assets under administration (as of April 30, 2023) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc., Tim Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 943-6169; e-mail [email protected]