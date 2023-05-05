RF Capital Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) held in person on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Toronto Region Board of Trade. At the Meeting, President & Chief Executive Officer, Kish Kapoor, provided an update on the Company's strategic initiatives and transformation, and discussed the Company's financial performance. Interested parties can access that presentation by clicking here.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the ten nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 20, 2023, were elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successor is elected or appointed, with the outcome of the vote being as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Nathalie Bernier 8,174,907 90.97 % 811,454 9.03 % David G. Brown 8,194,833 91.19 % 791,528 8.81 % Vincent Duhamel 8,198,095 91.23 % 788,266 8.77 % David C. Ferguson 8,195,047 91.19 % 791,314 8.81 % Kishore Kapoor 8,131,095 90.48 % 855,266 9.52 % David G. Leith 8,141,422 90.60 % 844,939 9.40 % Jane Mowat 8,198,105 91.23 % 788,256 8.77 % David J. Porter 8,224,504 91.52 % 761,857 8.48 % H. Sanford Riley 8,178,555 91.01 % 807,806 8.99 % Donald A. Wright 8,147,273 90.66 % 839,088 9.34 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Company's external auditor for 2023.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting can be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $36.3 billion in assets under administration (as of April 30, 2023) and 21 offices across the country. The firm's advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification — determined annually — from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc.: Tim Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 943-6169; e-mail: [email protected]