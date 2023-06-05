RF CAPITAL ANNOUNCES BROKERAGE REPORT CARD 2023 RESULTS FOR RICHARDSON WEALTH

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) today announced that Richardson Wealth has increased its overall ranking in Investment Executive's Brokerage Report Card 2023, improving to 8.9 out of 10, from 8.8 in the prior year. Out of all 14 firms surveyed, which included six banks and eight independent firms, Richardson Wealth tied for second with two others. Furthermore, Richardson Wealth's Net Promoter Score was 74, which is considered exceptional and is up from 70 in 2022. Click here to view a copy of the full report.

"These results highlight a culture that has the courage to rebuild, the resilience to cope with change, and the fierce determination to double down on support for our advisors. These are excellent results given that we underwent massive transformation and disruption to almost every single aspect of our business in the past year. Our scores were higher on four of 27 survey categories, unchanged on 21, and down on only two, which tells us that despite deep frustration and growing pains throughout our digital transformation, our advisors continue to believe in making investments in long-term success as we strive to become the brand of choice of Canada's top advisors and their clients," said Kish Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Investment Executive's Brokerage Report Card 2023 was conducted in January and February of 2023. Investment Executive interviewed 50 Richardson Wealth advisors.

To learn more about the Company, please visit our website to view our 2022 annual report and our latest recruiting brochure.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $35 billion in assets under administration (as of May 31, 2023) and 21 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: RF Capital Group Inc., Tim Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 943-6169; e-mail [email protected]