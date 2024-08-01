The new partnership provides turnkey assistance to installers, businesses, and other entities seeking ZEVIP funding.

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Rexel Energy Solutions (RES, a department of Nedco) and ChargeLab have partnered to help Canadian businesses secure grant funding for up to 50% of the costs associated with purchasing and installing new electric vehicle chargers. This funding is available through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), administered by Natural Resources Canada.

Rexel Energy Solutions and ChargeLab have partnered to support businesses in Canada seeking ZEVIP funding.

Applications for ZEVIP opened on July 2, 2024, and will close on September 19, 2024. This is the first round of ZEVIP funding available to EV charger owners and operators since 2022. Eligible applicants include any Canadian business, utility, municipality, condo corporation, or other site host installing at least 2 DC fast chargers or at least 20 Level 2 chargers. Grant funding is limited to 50% of total project costs, with a maximum of $5 million per organization.

Rexel Energy Solutions is the turnkey department of Nedco, one of Canada's largest electrical wholesale suppliers. RES specializes in EV chargers, smart building controls, and other energy efficiency technologies. Its turnkey services include system design, equipment procurement, installation, and commissioning of EV chargers.

In partnership with ChargeLab, RES's new ZEVIP service includes consultation, EV charging hardware selection, and expert responses to ZEVIP application questions. RES distributes leading EV charger brands such as ABB, Zerova, and Wallbox, all of which can be easily configured for ChargeLab's network management services.

ChargeLab provides network management software for EV chargers, enabling businesses to deploy, monetize, and manage any compatible EV charging hardware. Networking your EV chargers is a requirement of ZEVIP, which ChargeLab helps site hosts meet seamlessly. ChargeLab has also developed reports tailored to the new uptime reporting requirements of ZEVIP.

"Together, RES and ChargeLab offer the ideal solution for installers, businesses, and other entities seeking ZEVIP funding," said Zak Lefevre, CEO of ChargeLab. "We provide expert consultation, program-compliant hardware and software, and comprehensive grant writing support."

RES and ChargeLab encourage applicants to contact [email protected] before August 30, 2024, to ensure sufficient time to prepare a strong application before the submission deadline.

ZEVIP is a competitive program administered by Natural Resources Canada. RES and ChargeLab are not delivery agents of NRCan and do not influence the ZEVIP selection process. For the most comprehensive information on ZEVIP, please visit NRCan's official webpage.

About Rexel Energy Solutions:

Rexel Energy Solutions is a part of Rexel and its Canadian banner, Nedco. RES specializes in the wholesale supply of lighting, controls, EV charging, battery storage, and HVAC solutions. As the go-to supplier for energy efficiency and electrification, RES serves ESCOs, systems integrators, and electrical contractors.

Rexel employs 26,000 people and operates in 21 countries through a network of nearly 1,900 branches and 59 distribution centers. For more information about RES in Canada, visit http://www.rexelenergysolutions.ca

About ChargeLab:

ChargeLab builds a hardware-agnostic software platform for managing electric vehicle chargers. Their mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab's customers include fleets, building owners, convenience stores, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab's charging station management system (CSMS) and open APIs to manage thousands of EV chargers more efficiently.

Founded in 2016, ChargeLab has offices across North America. For more information, visit www.chargelab.co.

Media Contact:

Ariel Maidansky

Head of Revenue, ChargeLab

[email protected]

1 (800) 636-0986 ext. 210

SOURCE ChargeLab