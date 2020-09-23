Rexall®, IDA®, Guardian®, Remedy's Rx® and The Medicine Shoppe® to Provide Safe and Convenient Access to COVID-19 Testing in Select Locations Across Ontario

McKesson Canada supports Government of Ontario decision to allow COVID-19 testing in pharmacies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As the fight against COVID-19 continues, select Rexall and McKesson Canada's Retail Banner Group (Guardian®, IDA®, the Medicine Shoppe®, Remedy's Rx®) Ontario pharmacies will begin providing COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic individuals. In order to protect the health and safety of customers, patients and employees, COVID-19 testing within pharmacies must be made through appointment only.

"Pharmacists are increasingly taking on expanded roles in the Canadian healthcare system, while being recognized as essential partners in care delivery," said Rebecca McKillican, CEO, McKesson Canada. "We welcome today's news from the Government of Ontario, instilling confidence in our pharmacists as they continually step up on the frontlines to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."

McKesson Canada is currently supporting COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic patients in Alberta, where IDA®, Guardian®, Remedy's Rx®, the Medicine Shoppe® and Rexall® pharmacies were early adopters as part of the province's original pilot program. McKesson Canada's network of participating pharmacies have conducted thousands of tests to date, and will use the training, tools, and supports developed to ensure best practices are implemented in Ontario.

"Community pharmacists are proud to be supporting the province's efforts in the fight against COVID-19," continued McKillican. "Increasing the availability of testing is an important step to protect families, loved ones, and the people we encounter on a daily basis."

COVID-19 testing increases Ontario's ability to determine the prevalence of the infection across the province's population and to understand the spread and presence of COVID-19. For more information on which locations offer COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic patients, please visit

https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/58492/ontario-expands-covid-19-testing-to-pharmacies.

About McKesson Canada

Founded more than 100 years ago, McKesson Canada is dedicated to delivering vital medicines, supplies and information technologies that enable the healthcare industry to provide patients better, safer care. Our solutions empower pharmacies, manufacturers, hospitals and other healthcare institutions by enabling them to get closer to the millions of patients they serve every single day, while contributing to the quality and safety of care in Canada. For more information, please visit mckesson.ca.

