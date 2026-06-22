Customers can complete comprehensive health assessments from home and receive free delivery of GLP-1 medications.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Rexall Pharmacy, a trusted, licensed Canadian pharmacy announced the launch of its comprehensive Weight Management Program designed to deliver personalized, clinically supported care through a convenient, end-to-end experience accessible from home.

Rexall Pharmacy launches a convenient Weight Management Program to support Canadians on their health journey.

The program offers a holistic approach to weight management, combining medical expertise, pharmacist support, and lifestyle guidance. Patients begin with a comprehensive assessment conducted by a partnered physician, followed by the development of a customized plan tailored to their individual needs and goals. Physicians evaluate overall health, which may include lab testing such as blood work, and discuss treatment options that address both weight and related conditions based on each patient's results.

"Rexall's Weight Management Program is about more than just a number on a scale," said Jeff Boutilier, Chief Operating Officer, Rexall Pharmacy Group. "Our Weight Management Program is about helping someone achieve their best health outcome using safe and clinically supported solutions. We are grateful to be able to partner with trusted physicians and dietitians to help people take meaningful, sustainable steps toward better health."

Participants in the program benefit from a wide range of convenient services, including access to ongoing virtual consultations with physicians, support from Rexall pharmacists, and free health coaching sessions led by registered dietitians. These sessions provide practical guidance on nutrition, lifestyle changes, and long-term wellness strategies.

By integrating pharmacist expertise with physician-led care and in-store clinical services, Rexall delivers a uniquely connected healthcare experience. To support measurable progress, patients can access health testing services at Rexall Pharmacist Care Clinics, including body composition analysis to track changes beyond the scale. Patients may also benefit from partner offerings such as digital health tools and fitness support to enhance their overall experience.

Designed with flexibility and convenience in mind, the program includes options for virtual care, and prescription delivery. Patients can begin their journey by booking a free introductory consultation, followed by registration and a virtual appointment with a physician at rexall.ca/weight-management.

Rexall's Weight Management Program reinforces Rexall's commitment to expanding access to innovative, convenient healthcare solutions that empower Canadians to take control of their health with confidence.

To learn more or start your weight management journey, visit www.rexall.ca/weight-management.

About Rexall

Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canada's health, one person at a time. With a network of conveniently located stores and a growing range of healthcare services, Rexall is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality care to communities across the country.

For more information, visit rexall.ca.

SOURCE Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd.

Contact for further information: Rexall: Erica Hung, 416-434-5165, [email protected]